HEALTH Magazine to host second edition of Pink Warriors event

The event will unite government officials, healthcare industry leaders, breast cancer survivors, and experts from the UAE to raise awareness and support the cause

Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 6:03 PM

In honour of breast cancer awareness month in October, Pink Warriors, the breast cancer awareness initiative of HEALTH magazine, is set to host the second edition of the convention on October 19, at the Shangri-La in Dubai. This event will unite government officials, healthcare industry leaders, breast cancer survivors, and experts from the UAE to raise awareness and support the cause.

In partnership with Friends of Cancer Patients and Pink Caravan, this event will open with a keynote address by cancer survivor, author, and actor Lisa Ray. It will also comprise a panel discussion on all aspects of breast cancer ranging from early screening, importance of self-examination, treatment, fertility preservation and nutrition to first-person accounts of resilient survivors.

Renowned Bollywood actor Lisa Ray is set to deliver a keynote address, and the event will be honoured by the presence of Dr Mouza Al Ameri, a member of the UAE Federal National Council in the UAE Federal Government and a prominent breast cancer surgeon as the chief guest and panelist.

According to a 2021 report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the year 2020 saw 2.3 million women receiving diagnoses of breast cancer worldwide, resulting in 685,000 deaths. By the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women who had been diagnosed with breast cancer within the previous five years, establishing it as the most widespread cancer globally.

Health magazine has consistently taken a leading role in addressing and amplifying the concerns that matter most to its readers. Breast cancer awareness is a cause that demands ongoing teamwork, solidarity, and unity. Pink Warriors is a platform aimed at forging a stronger collective effort to strive for a world free of cancer. This event serves as a forum for sharing knowledge about the advanced medical treatments available in the UAE and promoting awareness of the importance of regular screenings.

In addition, the event will feature a networking reception, offering attendees the opportunity to meet experts and business leaders in the healthcare domain across both private and government sector.