Health magazine to host Pink Warriors event for breast cancer awareness

Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 11:44 AM Last updated: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 11:46 AM

Pink Warriors, the breast cancer awareness initiative from Health magazine owned and run by Thumbay Group, will be marking October’s breast cancer awareness month with a high-profile convention on October 13 at Shangri-la Dubai. The initiative will bring together government authorities, healthcare business leaders, survivors and experts in the field from the UAE.

The event, held in collaboration with Friends of Cancer Patients and Pink Caravan will include panel discussions and breast cancer survivor stories, shedding light on the importance of early diagnosis of breast cancer, encouraging regular self-examination, and a better understanding of the treatments available. Dr Wadeia Abdul Rahim, director of the medical education and research department of Dubai Healthcare Authority (DHA) will be the chief guest at the event.

As per a report published by World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2021, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685,000 deaths globally in 2020. At the end of the same year, there were 7.8 million women alive who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the past five years, making it the world’s most prevalent cancer.

Featuring multi-disciplinary topics such as an explainer, everything you should know about breast cancer and how early screening begins; preparing yourself if you are diagnosed with breast cancer and survivors speak, the event will feature talks by UAE’s leading oncologists, gynaecologists, among other experts.

The event is supported and partnered by more than 10 private entities including Thumbay University Hospital, RAK Hospital, Prime Hospital, NMC Healthcare, Meitra Hospital, Danube Properties, Star Metropolis, Orchid Fertility Clinic, Aafiya, ICREA, Al Adil, Kef Holdings, hair oil partner Emami, fashion partner Splash, Womanaari.ae, among others.

Health magazine has always been at the forefront to reflect and amplify the issues most important to the audience, and breast cancer awareness is a cause that requires sustained collaboration, solidarity and unity. Thus Health magazine has come up with the platform Pink Warriors to work together to emerge stronger and create a cancer-free world for all. This event is a platform to exchange expertise in highlighting the advanced treatments available in the UAE and raise awareness about regular screenings. The event has received unmatched response and support from both the government and private organisations for maximising the reach of this cause.

In addition, the event will also feature a networking reception, offering attendees the opportunity to meet the experts and business leaders in the healthcare domain across both private and government sectors.