Health Magazine hosts 'Curate Your Iconic Brand' business talk to empower entrepreneurs

Supported by Centrepoint, the talk delved into key aspects of product branding, the importance of showcasing not just features and benefits but also tapping into the emotional appeal of the product, among others

Vivek Shukla, growth advisor to Healthcare Boards and CEO along with Clive Freeman, chief operating officer, Centrepoint — Landmark Group.

Published: Sun 30 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM

One of the most effective marketing strategies employed by powerful brands is storytelling. A compelling narrative can make a significant difference in your company's success. It can support your ability to stand out, attract interest, inspire your audience, build trust, and draw clients to your company.

Health Magazine, UAE’s leading publication in the health and wellness sector, recently organised a thought-provoking business talk featuring Vivek Shukla, growth advisor to Healthcare Boards and CEO. The event, sponsored by Centrepoint, brought together industry leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs for an insightful discussion on building iconic brands.

During the talk, Shukla emphasised the essential strategies for successful brand creation. He highlighted: “Crafting compelling brand stories that truly resonate with your target audience is the key to creating an enduring connection, especially in the digital age where video content reigns supreme. Leveraging virality, opinion leaders, and connectors allows us to amplify brand messages effectively and reach a wider audience. There has been a waning influence of traditional mediums like print and outdoor, and at the same time, brands are eager to embrace the dominance of digital platforms and OTT channels which highlights the need for brands to shift and evolve in today's dynamic market. There's enough evidence that to achieve brand success, embracing innovative approaches is paramount. The era of digital connectivity offers immense opportunities for brands to connect with their audiences on a deeper level, and those who seize these opportunities will undoubtedly thrive in the ever-changing business landscape."

Shukla also underlined the significance of brand names and exhorted attendees to be forerunners in their fields by owning a distinctive phrase to improve brand recall. In order to ensure that the brand resonates with customers' objectives and ideals, he placed a strong emphasis on developing emotional ties with them.

The talk also delved into key aspects of product branding, focusing on the importance of showcasing not just features and benefits but also tapping into the emotional appeal of the product.

In addition, Clive Freeman, chief operating officer at Centrepoint — Landmark Group, said: “We are pleased to support the business talk on curating famous brands by Health Magazine. As a business that places a high emphasis on innovation and brand excellence, we think that brand narratives and emotional connections have the ability to leave a lasting impact. The attendees benefited from the chance to exchange useful information and successful strategies at this event. Because Centrepoint is committed to encouraging growth and inspiring businesses, we are happy to be a part of this crucial effort."

Health Magazine expressed its gratitude to Shukla for sharing invaluable insights and thanked Centrepoint for their generous support in making the event a resounding success.