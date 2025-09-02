Health Awards 2025 nomination deadline extended to September 10 amidst huge demand

With an overwhelming response from the healthcare community, the organisers of Health Awards 2025 have announced the extension of the nomination deadline to September 10, 2025. This extension will give more healthcare institutions, professionals, and innovators an opportunity to participate in one of the region’s most prestigious recognitions of excellence in the health sector.

The Health Awards 2025, MPC — Modern pharmaceutical Company as the main sponsor, continues to raise the benchmark for honoring outstanding contributions across the healthcare industry. To ensure complete transparency and credibility, Knight Frank has been appointed as the Independent Assessor for the awards.

This year’s grand ceremony, taking place on October 9, 2025 at Grand Hyatt, Dubai, is expected to draw more than 1,000 attendees from across the UAE and beyond. In a special highlight, 15 distinguished Emiratis will be honoured for their exceptional contributions to healthcare and society.

Speaking about the response, the organising committee highlighted: “The nominations we’ve received so far reflect the exceptional talent, innovation, and service shaping the future of healthcare. Extending the deadline allows us to include even more deserving participants.”

The biggest health awards ceremony

The much-anticipated Health Awards 2025 Ceremony will bring together leading healthcare professionals, organisations, and policymakers for a grand celebration. Participants and attendees are encouraged to save the date – October 9, 2025 – for this landmark event that promises to be the largest and most impactful gathering of healthcare excellence in the region. The event will start at 11am in Grand Hyatt, Dubai and visit healthmagazine.ae for more details.