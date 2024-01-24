Hazar Haute Couture unveils autumn-winter 2024 bridal collection in an exclusive trunk show

Hazar Haute Couture Trunk show ‘24

Published: Wed 24 Jan 2024, 10:47 AM

Hazar Haute Couture, the bridalwear brand synonymous with timeless elegance and meticulous craftsmanship, recently unveiled its autumn-winter 2024 bridal collection, aptly named 'The Golden Era'. The grand reveal took place at the Hazar Haute Couture Trunk Show on January 19.

The Golden Era was Hazar's ode to a new beginning in bridal aesthetics, illuminating even the most extravagant wedding celebrations with contemporary silhouettes adorned with exquisite craftsmanship. Each piece in the collection was a testament to the brand’s creativity, designed to evoke modern femininity with luscious feathered capes, layers of silk petals, and intricate textures of lace and shimmering tulle.

From fairytale ball gowns to sleek, modern lines, the variety of styles presented in the Trunk Show showcased Hazar Haute Couture's commitment to celebrating glamorous bridal elegance. The collection found opulence in striking the delicate balance between modern silhouettes and Hazar's artisan craftsmanship, creating a fusion of sophistication and style. Catering to the tastes of the modern bride, the showcase featured an exquisite bridal look to suit every bride.

Hazar Haute Couture, renowned for its exclusive service, is the Gulf Region's largest bridal producer. The Dubai-based boutique, based in a stunning beachside villa, hosts a collection of unique bridal dresses, each produced only once, to ensure every bride has a one-of-a-kind experience on their special day.

The much-anticipated event took place at the exquisite Villa 476, Jumeirah 3, Al Sagi Street, Dubai, from 5:30 pm, promising an evening of opulence and grandeur, reflecting Hazar's unwavering dedication to perfection in every detail.