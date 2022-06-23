Hayatna wins 'Dubai International Taste' award for packaging category

Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 3:32 PM

Hayatna participated in the Dubai International Taste award 2022. The three participated products (UHT Apple Juice, Masala Chaas, Lassi Rose) conferred the silver design award in the packaging category. The silver award is the highest recognition in this award.

Wasfi Kaso, CEO at EFI, said: “These international awards at the Dubai International Taste Awards 2022 are of particular importance for EFI, as they are an honorable recognition for our newly launched brand. This is absolutely the first of many recognitions in our industry. This award would not have been granted to Hayatna if we are not maintaining and assuring high-quality products and appealing packaging across categories."

Mohsin Abrar, marketing director at EFI, said: “It is an absolute honour to be selected for this award. The competition was tough in our category. We are very proud to get awarded such a prestigious award, given that we launched our brand earlier this year. This award aligns with our promise, to maintain and keep providing the best products made in the UAE, on quality and packaging levels.”

Hayatna has a range of products such as fresh juice, long life juice, long life milk, fresh milk, fresh flavoured milk, fresh laban, fresh yoghurt, Greek yoghurt, fresh cream, ethnic range, spreadable cheese, and mozzarella cheese. Amongst its unique offering, Hayatna offers its ethnic products, that is created to address the preferences and distinct flavour for a large consumer ethnic group. The dairy products are specially formulated based on popular taste and traditional values with modern interpretation.

In addition, Hayatana's 'from farm to your table' juice collection is unique in its packaging. Every year, from May 1 to 5, experts and tasters and international judges in the world of gastronomy, evaluate several products, during which they decide which products are worthy of distinction. The jury consists of highly respected names in the field of high-quality food from around the world, with international recognition. The award is a great opportunity for brands to get several privileges, such as awareness and marketing, in addition to being a great source for publicity and customer acquisition.