Hayatna launches “Guardians of the Homeland” initiative to honour UAE frontline heroes

Hayatna, a leading national brand in the dairy and beverages sector, has announced the launch of its “Guardians of the Homeland” initiative, honouring the men and women on the frontlines who work tirelessly to protect society and ensure the safety, security, and stability of the United Arab Emirates.

The initiative reflects Hayatna’s belief that the prosperity of any society is built on the continuous efforts and sacrifices made by members of the armed forces, police, civil defence, and all those who remain vigilant to safeguard the nation while others enjoy comfort and peace of mind.

Commenting on the initiative, Hayatna said: "Because our life is part of yours, we believe it is our duty to give back to those who protect our present and preserve our future. The ‘Guardians of the Homeland’ initiative is a sincere expression of our gratitude and our commitment to being part of the spirit of giving that makes the UAE a model of safety and stability."

Through this initiative, Hayatna aims to translate appreciation into tangible action by offering a 10% discount on all its products across the UAE throughout the month of April. The gesture serves as a message of gratitude extended to everyone living in the country, reflecting the spirit of unity and generosity that defines the nation.

This step underscores Hayatna’s ongoing commitment to supporting the UAE community, strengthening values of belonging and pride, and reinforcing the belief that a nation’s strength lies in the unity of its people and their appreciation for those who protect it.

For more information, visit: https://hayatna.ae/