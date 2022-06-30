Hayatna bags 'Superbrands UAE Choice 2022' award

Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 11:33 AM

Hayatna, recently clinched a new award 'Superbrands UAE Choice – 2022'. Superbrands, which is an independent authority and arbiter of branding, bestowed the award to Hayatna – the brand of Emirates Food Industries (EFI), in recognition of its quality of products and innovative range of beverages.

Wasfi Kaso, CEO at EFI, said: “Hayatna was launched recently and it has so far won two awards: the 'Superbrands UAE Choice – 2022' and the 'Dubai International Taste' award 2022 for packaging category. Our expectations are very high, especially leading to be one of the most trusted brands in the UAE. Hayatna enjoys a diverse portfolio of 20+ categories and is committed towards its consumers to provide them with the freshest products with highest quality standards. In addition to the fact that it is a pure UAE-made brand.”

Mohsin Abrar, marketing director at EFI, said:“Hayatna is the only brand listed this year as 'Superbrands UAE Choice – 2022' in the category of FMCG dairy and beverages. Participation in Superbrands is by invitation only and is offered to the most outstanding brands in their field. We take pride in sharing with our consumers this prestigious recognition of Superbrands award. This award will strengthen our brand’s position and reassures to our consumers that Hayatna is their brand of choice."

Hayatna operates more than 150 stock keeping units (SKUs) over 20+ key categories, such as fresh juice, long life juice, long life milk, fresh milk, fresh flavoured milk, fresh laban, fresh yoghurt, Greek yoghurt, fresh cream, spreadable cheese, and Mozzarella cheese. Along with its Ethnic products, the dairy products are specially formulated based on popular taste and traditional values with modern interpretation.