Hasnain Nawaz makes it to the top of the e-commerce industry

By Ammar Tarique Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 2:29 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 2:31 PM

When Hasnain Nawaz was laid off from his job, he was heartbroken. He had worked so hard to climb up the ladder of success, but it all came tumbling down when he lost his job. "I remember the day like it was yesterday," he said. "I was in my old Honda CD 70 bike, driving around aimlessly, wondering what I could do next."

But that's when Nawaz decided to take a different approach. He started looking for other ways to make money as an e-commerce strategist—and that is when he found Fiverr and Upwork. "It was like a lightbulb went off," he said. "Here are all these people who need help—why not me?"

Today, Nawaz is an example for the youth who look up to him—a successful entrepreneur who shows them how they can make their dreams come true too!

Early education and career

Nawaz went to a local government college, where he earned an associate engineering degree in 2014. It was only after completing his degree that he realised his future did not lie in engineering. So, he enrolled in computer science classes, got diplomas in IT subjects, and learned PHP software development. After graduating from college, he began learning SEO and e-commerce on eBay and Amazon.

"Even though I did well in school and had a decent job lined up after graduation, all of those things felt like dead ends for my future: no bright future in engineering meant no bright future anywhere else either," said Nawaz.

Soon after, he got his first job as a computer operator for Pepsi. He eventually moved on to work as an e-commerce associate at one of his country’s top agencies—all while continuing to polish his skills in digital marketing.

Losing his job

When Nawaz was laid off from his job, he had no idea that he would be leaving with such an emotional impact. He had always been a hard worker. He was always excited to go to work and he loved what he did—he was an excellent employee. But in return for all this hard work, he earned a suspension from the company.

It was a complete shock to him. He thought that his employer realised how much value he brought to the company and decided to give him a break so they could focus on other projects instead of putting him through more stress and frustration. But it turned out that his employer didn't see it like that at all. They just wanted to get rid of him as quickly as possible because they were afraid that he would get too big for his britches. But it came as a shock to him when he found out what happened because he knew how much effort it took for him to make it in this world and now someone had taken that away from him without any reason at all.

It was at this point in his life that Nawaz decided to become an entrepreneur and create his own company. He wanted to be in control of his life, and he knew that if he could build up a successful business then no one else would ever be able to take that away from him again.

Nawaz decided that he was going to go into the digital marketing business because this is what he knew best.

Entering the entrepreneurial world

In a world full of doom and gloom, it's easy to feel like you're drowning.

But Hasnain didn't let his layoff deter him. He knew he had to keep going and make the best of his situation—so he launched himself into entrepreneurship.

Talking about his entrepreneurial success, he said: "It’s funny how life works. I was laid off from my job and I was devastated. I felt like a failure like I let my family down. But then I realised that this was just another opportunity for me to take control of my life and start making it happen on my terms. I didn’t want to let that opportunity pass me by, so I took it as an opportunity to launch myself into entrepreneurship. It was hard work: extreme determination and self-confidence will take you far if you have those qualities in abundance.”

“And then finally after months of hard work, I landed a high-paying client—and from there on out, things started happening fast. My entrepreneurial journey began with just one client but now there are more than enough customers who love what we do so much that they keep coming back for more. Our business is growing rapidly, and we’re putting systems in place to help us manage it all,” he added.

And now? Well, now he's a self-made millionaire who can do anything he wants. That is not all that bad for someone who was once out of luck.

Achievements and success

Nawaz’s achievements are many, and he is a successful entrepreneur who has been able to work with many different types of businesses. He has been able to start his own company, Online Wave, which provides e-commerce services to clients worldwide. He has also been able to earn money through Google AdSense and eBay by selling his products.

Nawaz is a successful entrepreneur who has built a successful life for himself by earning money through affiliate marketing and eBay sales. He has been able to provide an opportunity for the youth to become independent by teaching them skills like internet marketing, SEO, and e-commerce. His passion lies in helping others achieve their goals in life through his teachings and sharing knowledge. Nawaz has also been able to teach many students at different offline workshops on how to make money online.

Nawaz has created a website called HNPDFTools that allows users to convert files from one format to another for free. The site addresses the financial struggles faced by the unemployed and undergraduate youth. Many foreigners want their files to be converted from one format (such as PDF) into another file type (such as JPG), so the demand for such services is high. You can use this site for that purpose, and you will earn money.

You can follow Hasnain Nawaz on FB, Instagram, Twitter @rimrhussy, and Snapchat @imrhussy.

Ammar Tarique is a content strategist at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited