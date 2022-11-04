Hashim Hypermarket opens its first flagship hypermarket in Sharjah

Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 4:11 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 4:13 PM

Hashim Hypermarket, an entity of Hashim Flour Mill, Ajman, has extended its wings with the opening of its first flagship hypermarket in Sharjah at Al Saja’a. Known for serving the Emirates for around 43 years, Hashim Hypermarket symbolises authenticity and customer satisfaction.

Sheikh Rashid Al Qasimi along with Mayan Kutty C, chairman, Hashim Group; Abdul Razack C, director, Hashim Group; Ameer CMC, finance director, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Abdul Rauf C, director, Hashim Group; Shamlal Ahamed, MD – international operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Hamza C, director, Hashim Group; Mohammed Ali C, director, Hashim Group; Shareef C, supermarket head, Hashim Group; Abdul Salam, vice-chairman, Malabar Gold & Diamonds inaugurated the hypermarket in the presence of other dignitaries and customers.

Hashim Group has managed to intact and attract customers with their quality products all these years. They have maintained their quality and purity, which was visible at the inauguration ceremony. Customers from all across the UAE thronged at the opening ceremony.

Kutty had dreamt of expanding his business by providing rich quality products. He started his business in 1979 and wanted to serve the finest products to the people of Ajman initially and later to the people of the UAE.

The newly-opened modern retail version of the Hashim brand is the accomplishment of their dream, which Hashim Group had seen years ago.

Kutty said: “I always wanted to give the best available products on this earth to the people of the UAE when I started the business years ago.”

“Today, I am extremely pleased to see my customers who have been coming to us for more than three decades. Customer satisfaction is what Hashim Group stands for,” he concluded.

Apart from hypermarkets, the Hashim Group has other entities like supermarkets, general trading, flour mill, spices and nuts.