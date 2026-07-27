Hashim Group expands UAE retail network with new hypermarket in Al Yarmook, Sharjah

The Hashim Group, one of the UAE's most trusted names in FMCG, inaugurated its seventh branch with the opening of a new hypermarket in Al Yarmook, Sharjah. The new facility was officially inaugurated by Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

The opening marks another milestone in Hashim Group's continued expansion across the UAE. Established in 1979 as Hashim General Trading and Flour Mill, the Group has grown steadily over more than four decades while maintaining its focus on product quality, customer service, and long-standing relationships with local and expatriate communities.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including members of Hashim Group's leadership team: Chairman Mayankutty, managing directors Abdul Razak C and Abdul Rauf C, and director Hamza C. Also in attendance were Faizal A K, manufacturing director of Malabar Gold & Diamonds Group, Mohammed Shareef, Shameem, Nissar Thalangara, Chacko Oolakkadan, other members of the management team, employees, and customers.

The new Al Yarmook branch has been designed as a comprehensive shopping destination for residents of Sharjah and the surrounding areas, offering freshly ground spices and pulses, an extensive selection of roastery products, fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh seafood, a dedicated butchery section, a hot food section, electronics, garments, and a live bakery, all under one roof. The hypermarket also includes dedicated sections for premium herbal products and rare spices sourced from the Arab region and international markets, alongside Hashim Group's established range of customised curry masalas, traditional spice blends, grain powders, and signature coffee blends.

"Hashim Group has grown over the years because of the trust and support of our customers," said Mayankutty. "The opening of our seventh branch in Al Yarmook is a proud moment for all of us. We remain committed to serving the Sharjah community with quality products, genuine value, and the dependable service that has defined our journey since 1979. Looking ahead, we also plan to continue expanding our presence and serving more communities across the UAE."

Hashim Group currently operates across several business divisions, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, flour mills, general trading, department stores, and specialised nuts and spices outlets. Its flour milling operations offer more than 300 varieties of spices and rare herbs, along with customised blends developed for household, hospitality, and commercial requirements.

The inauguration of the Al Yarmook hypermarket further reinforces Hashim Group's commitment to expanding its retail network and serving communities across the UAE with quality, convenience, and trusted service.

For more information, visit: www.hashimhypermarket.com