Harnil Oza's ambitious vision makes Hyperlink InfoSystem #1 software development company

Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 4:39 PM

"Get a degree, or else you will end up being nothing." "How will you survive in this world without a degree?" "You should study if you want the world to know about you." We all have heard these or similar things while growing up and never dared to choose a different path. Not every one of us thought we could survive without a degree. There is a person, who proved we can do much better even without a degree. Harnil Oza, the founder, and CEO of Hyperlink InfoSystem, dropped out of the MCA and started his own company in 2011.

It was not an easy journey for him, but he proved nothing is impossible if you are determined enough and work hard to achieve your ambitions. When everyone else considered the iPhone mobile just another mobile device, he considered it an opportunity to start his journey in the world of app development. Thinking differently from an average 20-year-old boy, got him the first-ever mobile app development order worth seven to eight lakh INR in 2011 from an international client. It was a time when having just a website was a big deal, and he saw an opportunity in mobile app development. He got his first development project, at a time when he did not own a bank account or an office where to work. All he had was knowledge about coding. It was enough for him to get started with it.

After successfully delivering the first order, he never turned back or had a second thought about not completing his graduation. He continued his journey to turn it into a success story. In 2012, he started getting more and more orders from international clients as few people in India had a proper understanding of the importance of mobile app development. The year 2013 was the most magical one for Oza and Hyperlink InfoSystem. He shifted to office space from the home office in the year 2013 and employed around 25+ full-time employees who started working as the strongest team.

Not knowing what the future held for him, Oza never stopped thinking about what future technologies hold. Since 2014, Hyperlink InfoSystem has been one of the top software development solutions in the USA, UK, and UAE-based businesses. Continuing to expand its horizon, Hyperlink InfoSystem started to attend international exhibitions in the year 2015. The company attended the 36th Gitex Technology Week at Dubai World Trade Centre in 2016 while maintaining the level of work with a fun attitude alive in all the global offices. Since then, the company has been one of the most trusted software development companies for businesses all around middle-east.

Being one of the top software development companies, Hyperlink InfoSystem opened up a new office in One Trade Centre, New York in the year 2017. In the same year, the company represented itself in MWC Americas 2017 in San Francisco and 37th Gitex Technology Week 2017 in Dubai. Staying as the top priority for web and app development services for the global business Harnil Oza attended CeBIT in June 2018, in Germany, MWC Americas 2018 in September in Los Angeles, and 38th GITEX Technology Week in October in Dubai with his team members. In 2019, the company developed and delivered more than 200+ websites and 300+ mobile applications to their global clients, started delivering blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT) development projects and attended yet another GITEX Technology Week 2019 in October in Dubai.

Hyperlink InfoSystem welcomed the new year by attending CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Even though it was a difficult year to deal with due to the global pandemic, the team of hyperlink InfoSystem adopted the 'new normal' and started working remotely. In the same year, Hyperlink InfoSystem grew bigger, crossing the employee strength to 250+, and started providing AI, 5G, IoT, cloud, big data, cyber security, blockchain, immersive marketing, and fintech development services.

When every employee of the Hyperlink InfoSystem was busy working as hard as they could while being on the lockdown and dealing with Covid-19, Oza was busy taking care of their employees and their families. Oza stood still with his employees in a time of crisis. He made sure every employee and their family members stay healthy by providing all the support, starting from medical support to financial support throughout the years 2020 and 2021. When most of the big and even small companies were firing their employees due to the global pandemic, Hyperlink InfoSystem employees count crossed 650+ employees in 2021. In the same year, Hyperlink InfoSystem attended another GITEX Global 2021 in October in Dubai.

The company enhanced its services by stepping into the world of Metaverse, NFTs, blockchain, AR, VR, and many more in 2021. Hyperlink InfoSystem, being a no-debt company ever since its invention, serves more than 2500+ global clients, developing 4,000+ apps, 2,000+ websites, 100+ AI & IoT solutions, 120+ gaming solutions, and 80+ salesforce solutions. Now the organisation has more than 700+ employees working from its global offices located in New York, London, Dubai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and so on, leaving the one fact of staying one of the top software and app development companies for all tech solutions.