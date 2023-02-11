Harley International Medical Clinic unveils new healthcare app Muwafa

The new launch offers 24-hour access to personal health information, enabling users and their families to choose care when and where they want through at-home health services, or virtually.

Published: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 3:01 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 3:27 PM

Harley International Medical Clinic recently announced the launch of its medical healthcare app ‘Muwafa’ and commenced its patient portal, demonstrating the healthcare’s provider strategy to improve primary care. The new launch offers 24-hour access to personal health information, enabling users and their families to choose care when and where they want through at-home health services, or virtually.

The app is an integral part of the Harley International Medical Clinics’ pioneering model in the field of health care, in line with the Ministry of Health’s plans towards digital transformation. Its design and features have been customised to facilitate effective patient-focused care, personalised experiences, and knowledge sharing between Harley International Medical Clinic and its patients.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO at Apparel Group, said: “This launch comes in line with our ongoing efforts to maintain the safety and well-being of all members of society. Through this initiative, we are keen to harness the power of artificial intelligence and bolster the digital infrastructure of the healthcare sector.”