Hardee’s making wishes come true this Ramadan

Hardee’s and the Americana Group have joined hands with the organisation, Make-A-Wish UAE, to launch the ‘When the stars align’ initiative this Holy Month of Ramadan, to spread joy and bring alive the dreams of children with critical illnesses.

Through this initiative, Hardee’s and Make-A-Wish UAE will be granting the wishes of four children by offering them their dream games, electronics or even backyard playground.

Hussein Kandil, marketing director, Americana Group, Hardee’s says: “When the Hardee’s and Make a Wish stars efforts align, we can turn small or big dreams to reality. With this initiative and beyond, Hardee’s will continue to ‘go all in’ for the young heroes of our community and empowering them to fulfil their dreams”.

Hani Al Zubaidi, chief executive officer of Make-A-Wish UAE commented: “The month of mercy highlights the good manners and kindness of all the community members in the UAE as well as their commitment to render great services to help the poor, assist the needy and share whatever one has with others.”