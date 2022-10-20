Handcrafted Happiness

Revive tradition and elegance this Diwali by draping yourself in the timeless craft that brightens every occasion

Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

Festive events are memorable occasions because they allow us to celebrate on the crossroads of nostalgia and the present. Thus, they present us with an opportunity to cherish the past, while making room for the future.

This sentiment can be summed up succinctly in the timeless art of handloom sarees — a traditional textile art of India. The production of handloom sarees important for economic development in rural India. Festive and winter collections are now ready at the store. Some of the well-known Indian Handloom sarees are Banarasi, Kanjeevaram, Patola, Bandhani, Parsi Gara, Chikankari, Tussar Silk, Kantha, Pichwai, Block printed and Ajrakh.

The brand strives to source directly from weavers and craftsmen through the length and breadth of India, whilst curating a collection that will never fail to delight its loyal clientele. Because of the loyalty of its customers, the brand has stuck to its core of maintaining honest pricing policies. The brand established this brand identity to engage with its clients who believe in the mission, the story and helped them in achieving them. The staff at Handloom House are specially trained and educated before they present an attire to a client because each brand tells a story that they need to be well-versed in. It has always been the aim and mission of Handloom House to raise awareness and educate the people about this unique and centuries old art.

Over the years, Handloom House has successfully raised awareness about the art of handcrafted textiles, educating people about the science of handlooms and the time and expertise that goes behind silks and embroidered and hand-crafted fabrics that they were not aware of previously. The brand’s success can be gauged from the fact that by not deviating or expanding beyond handloom-made fabrics, it has also ensured that the knowledge and appreciation of the public in the craft has been significantly raised to the point where they now acknowledge it.

Handloom House sells only handcrafted genuine fabrics and does not indulge in the sale of artificial and machine produced products, which though produced in large quantity, lack the finesse and delicate attention to detail that has come to become the hallmark of Handloom House. Basically, all looms are frames that hold the warp threads, those that run vertically for the length of the intended fabric, in tension. The warp threads are then interlaced with weft threads at a right angle, thus forming a weave. In Indian weaving vocabulary, sometimes the warp threads are called the tana and the weft threads are called the bana.

The young generation does not have the patience for these timelines, and they would rather move to bulk production through power loom. Similarly, the connoisseurs of handloom are also dwindling, and it is an art that needs to be appreciated. Handloom House also has a strong bond with its artisans who have been with the company over the years. Handloom House has also played its part and the artisans have passed down their knowledge and skills to their children who continue to work with Handloom House and create breathtaking festive designs.