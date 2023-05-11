Hale Ivy Insider: Back with a bang
Hale is proud to announce its Seventh Annual Ivy Insider: A Conversation with Students and US University Experts at the iconic Hilton Palm Jumeirah.
We have an incredible line-up of inspirational talks from panellists consisting of graduating seniors ready to share valuable insight into their challenges and successes throughout their admissions journey.
Current and prospective students and parents can look forward to engaging in discussions on the importance of building a well-curated academic profile and writing a strong personal statement. Hear from students preparing to take their next steps including aspiring computer engineers with multiple offers from Columbia and Stanford, a future designer looking forward to Carnegie Mellon, two Physics aficionados eager for CalTech, and one of only 100 Trustee (full cost of attendance) Scholarship recipients at the University of Southern California, just to name a few.
"It's a platform to not only celebrate the achievements of our existing cohort but disseminate crucial advice for future students on how to increase their chances of attaining admissions to top-tier schools in the US," stated counsellor Gurkriti Singh.
During this application cycle, Hale students received acceptances from seven out of eight Ivy League Universities, as well as from other top universities such as NYU, UC Berkeley, Tufts, UCLA, USC, Northeastern, McGill, UBC and many more. Bearing in mind, it has been one of the most competitive application cycles to date, our students have received over Dh16 million in merit-based scholarships this year alone, bringing Hale's total to almost Dh270 million since its founding over ten years ago.
The subject of college admissions automatically projects anxiety and stress, but it doesn't have to be that way. Expert counsellors can help students maximise their chances of not only getting into a college which is the first choice but, more importantly, the right choice. Bearing in mind that the US application process is holistic, the team of experts have been working with students as early as their freshman and sophomore years to curate an ideal activity list, a balanced university list, a rigorous course list, and a solid accumulation of well-structured essays.
Hale welcomes old and new attendees for the first time in person since the Covid-19. The last in-person event featured over 450 attendees, and the school hopes to make this year's Ivy Insider the best one yet.
Please register online at: bit.ly/Hale-IvyInsider2023
For more information, visit Haleeducation.com