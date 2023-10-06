Hale Education Group celebrates continued success in US college admissions with impressive scholarships and acceptances to top universities

Hale Education Group, a leading educational consultancy in the UAE specialising in US admissions, proudly announces another year of remarkable achievements as it continues to guide students towards their academic dreams. In a recent report by US News World and Report, it has been revealed that America houses half of the world's best global universities, attracting a growing number of international students. Hale Education Group has played a pivotal role in helping students from the region and beyond gain admission to these prestigious institutions

For the past decade, Hale Education Group has been dedicated to assisting students in reaching their fullest potential in the highly competitive field of US college admissions. This year, the consultancy is thrilled to report a record-breaking number of acceptances to some of the most prestigious universities in the US, including seven of the eight Ivy League institutions, MIT, Caltech, and many other top-tier schools during the 2022-2023 application cycle.

"Our students' dedication and hard work have allowed them to pursue their studies in a wide range of fields, from cellular and developmental biology at Yale to business and engineering programmes at prestigious institutions such as UPenn and UC Berkeley," said Peter Davos, founder and managing director, Hale.

Davos emphasised the importance of scholarships and financial aid in making US education more accessible to students. "US education can be expensive, which is why we encourage our students to reach out for scholarships, especially merit and privately funded ones. Last year, 100 per cent of families seeking financial assistance received some form of financial aid or scholarships. In just the past six years, our students, collectively, have been offered over $53 million in scholarships."

Hale Education Group's consultants are well-prepared to guide students in crafting their college applications. They stress the significance of creating a well-rounded academic profile, highlighting fewer but more meaningful extracurricular activities, leadership roles, and personal projects.

One of Hale's successful students, Prady Saligram, currently studying computer science at Stanford University, shared valuable advice on constructing a successful college list. "The standard answer would be 12:4 reaches, targets, and safeties respectively. Usually, I'd recommend having a balance on the calibers of colleges you apply to as the application process can be quite unpredictable. Only ED colleges that you're 100 per cent sure of – as it is binding. Try to EA to colleges with additional merit scholarships that you'd be automatically considered as they won't be applicable for RD applications."

While a strong GPA/IB score and high SAT/ACT results are essential for admissions, Hale's consultants stress the importance of showcasing what makes each student unique. "Don't try to reverse engineer the extracurricular activity process. Within a specific niche of your interests, showcase how your initiative stands out from hundreds of thousands of other applicants," added Saligram.

Hale Education Group boasts a highly skilled team of American and Canadian counselors who provide on-site support to students navigating the complex North American application processes. The consultancy's mission is to ensure students not only find a college that aligns with their academic profile but also suits their geographic requirements, climate preferences, and social interests.

