Hadi Exchange bags the title of ‘Best Workplaces in the UAE’ for 2022

Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 4:00 PM

Hadi Exchange was recognised as the ‘Best Workplaces in the UAE’ for 2022 on March 30, at an event hosted by The Great Place to Work team in association with their strategic media partner Forbes Middle East, at FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel, Dubai.

This recognition is a global authorisation awarded to an organisation for maintaining a high-trust and high-performance workplace culture and for crafting an amazing employee-friendly workplace. Hadi Exchange has been serving its customers for around three decades, definitely deserved this recognition.

The Great Place to Work survey was extensively conducted at all the participating companies, whereas The Hadi Exchange is ranked among the top 10 best companies to work in the UAE and is at number seven. This is an incredible milestone for Hadi Exchange and shows the commitment of teams.

Meanwhile, in another survey to determine individuals and corporates for best services and most customer-centric innovative practices, MEA Markets agency in the UAE has adjudged Hadi Exchange as being ‘The Most Customer Centric Currency Exchange 2022’, at the annual UAE Business Awards recently.

This award aims at recognising major contributors in the Middle East markets relishing the dynamics of the Middle East knowledge base. The recognition has been a result of data available in the public domain as well as analysis of all information available online and offline.

In the quest of continuous improvement and innovation, ‘The Customer Happiness Rating Meter’ is a novel initiative to generate real-time customer feedback in all the branches and has been a vital measure and cornerstone to address customer-related chores in a holistic manner there by enhancing customer happiness in a very big way. This pro-active approach and excellent customer services offered in all the counters has resulted in this glorious achievement. And this has made Hadi Exchange the most reliable exchange house of the UAE.

Fahad Hadi, director of Hadi Express Exchange, said: “These recognitions are a result of unmatched devotion and dedication put by every employee working in our organisation.”

Albin Thomas, general manager, too expressed his gratitude for the entire team for their unconditional effort. He said: “Recognitions are moments to cherish and acknowledge the efforts of all of us. We are committed to serve our customers at the best of our capabilities with a satisfied workforce and this is our motto and driving force and we shall overcome all obstacles to be the best in the market.”