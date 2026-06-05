Hadaya launches to bring meaning back to gifting

Launched on May 23, Hadaya is a new digital gifting platform created for the GCC with one clear purpose: making gifting feel personal again.

From birthdays and baby showers to weddings, anniversaries, milestone moments, and heartfelt farewells, Hadaya transforms the often-chaotic process of coordinating group gifts into one seamless and joyful experience. No endless WhatsApp threads. No duplicate presents. No awkward money collection. Just meaningful gifting made simple.

Sara Shukur, founder of Hadaya, said: "Every celebration carries emotion behind it: love, gratitude, excitement, and support. But somewhere along the way, gifting became stressful and transactional. Hadaya brings the heart back into it, giving people a beautiful way to come together for the moments and people that matter most."

The platform allows users to create event pages in minutes, add gifts from any retailer, enable group contributions through a ‘chip-in’ feature, and share everything through a single link. Guests can browse, contribute, and coordinate effortlessly, giving hosts and loved ones a more thoughtful way to celebrate together.

Built around the emotional realities of modern gifting, Hadaya serves every stage of life — from parents planning birthdays and couples building wedding registries to expectant families preparing for a new arrival, friends organising milestone surprises, and colleagues coming together for a meaningful farewell.

"Whether it’s a new mother hoping for what she truly needs, a couple starting a life together, or someone celebrating a milestone surrounded by people who love them, the most meaningful gifts are the ones given with thought and shared intention," added Shukur. "Hadaya was created to make those moments feel more personal, more effortless, and more connected: the way gifting was always meant to feel."

The platform is free to use, with premium event features and collective chip-in functionality available for those looking to bring loved ones together around a shared and meaningful gift.

For more information, visit www.hadaya.me