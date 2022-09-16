HackersEra introduces service to eliminate cyber threats
In the first three months of 2022, Indian organisations and institutions experienced 200,000 cyberattacks per day.
Cybersecurity has not kept pace with the expanding scope and methods of cyber warfare. Cyberattacks such as online bank fraud, smartphone photo leaks, and ATM card cloning are widespread and alarming. Malware can infect credit cards and steal funds, destabilising a nation's financial system, stock market and economy. HackersEra, a leading Indian cyber security service provider with global footprints, has introduced cutting-edge solutions to help critical infrastructure organisations in India and worldwide eliminate cyber threats through its flagship services in automotive, ATM, and Internet of Things (IoT) device penetration testing.
The rapid rise of IoT usage in recent years has made penetration testing an indispensable tool for businesses looking to evaluate the security of their internet-connected infrastructure in the face of more sophisticated and targeted cyberattacks.
HackersEra, founded by Vikash Chaudhary in Maharashtra's Pune in 2015, is an industry-leading cybersecurity service provider known for introducing innovative and adaptable business practices that give businesses greater security and productivity. In just seven years after its founding, the organisation has expanded across the globe, particularly in the regions of Asia, America and Africa.
HackersEra consultants perform thousands of penetration tests and security assessments each year on software applications, products and environments. Among them are web applications, mobile applications, hardware devices, software applications, social engineering engagements, automotive, IoT, wireless and various other areas.
It has conducted research and in-depth testing on automotive security, banking systems such as ATMs and payment card devices, hardware security modules, payment applications and various other mobile and end-user systems that have used sensitive data.
It is India's first vehicle pentest company and is a market leader in cybersecurity assurance testing, risk management, consulting, incident response and threat intelligence on a global scale. We provide penetration testing services for infrastructure, applications, mobile and social engineering.
A sneak peek into the automotive, ATM, and Internet of Things (IoT) device penetration testing by HackersEra
Today's automobiles are more advanced and interconnected than ever before. This greatly increases the vulnerable attack surface of the average car and weakens its security. Now that manufacturers are legally compelled to evaluate the cybersecurity of their connected vehicles, car security has progressed beyond simple physical measures. Concerns about cyber security in cars have the potential to significantly compromise passenger safety. Criminals are using ever-evolving methods to steal cars, hack networks, invade privacy and more.
Hackers have discovered various methods to break into ATM devices. Programmers are not limited to physical assaults such as money/card stealing, skimming, and so on; they are also researching better methods to hack ATM programming. An ATM is a machine that allows customers to exchange money without having to go to the bank. Over three million ATMs allow people to conveniently access their bank accounts globally.
With a card or smartphone, customers can withdraw cash, deposit checks and check account balances. These machines aren't just used by consumers. Criminals hunt for ATM security flaws to exploit for profit. HackersEra’s global team of veteran hackers can find and fix physical hardware and software vulnerabilities within the bank’s ATMs and connected infrastructure. The hackers are seasoned penetration testers with decades of experience breaking into ATMs and other technologies to help you always stay ahead of the criminals. The team doesn’t stop once they have hacked your machine. After ATM's vulnerabilities are identified, they work with the banks on a remediation plan, so that customers' sensitive financial data remains protected.
Each year brings new security and privacy concerns as millions of new IoT devices enter the market. New threats and risks emerge as a result of the proliferation of internet-capable devices. Assessing the security of an IoT system involves looking for vulnerabilities and figuring out how to fix them system-wide. Functionality and the rate at which new threats are detected influence how IoT security is evaluated. It is crucial to develop solutions that handle all potential hazards and leave no element uncontrolled if we are to boost the effectiveness of these gadgets and their extensive integration with other industries.
"In the event of a data breach, many businesses may be unprepared. HackersEra's mission is to provide such businesses and institutions with a comprehensive answer to the problem of cyber security. Because of this, we view cybersecurity as a basic human right and are committed to supporting the worldwide cybersecurity ecosystem," said Chaudhary.