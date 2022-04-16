H&A Bella Salon celebrates one year

The topmost priority of the salon is to satisfy its clients and give them 100 per cent comfort in all possible ways.

Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 3:29 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 3:50 PM

H&A Bella Salon celebrated its first anniversary. In the beginning, the salon faced challenges to deal with understanding and dealing with the different kinds of clients having different skin and hair. But the dedicated family of the H&A Bella family came together and worked hard to achieve success.

Gradually, the services have increased and now the salon delivers common services like colour, manicure and pedicure and a lot of organic hair and skin treatments. The range of permanent makeup is loved by most of their customers. The salon is working towards an approach that each client is different and beautiful in their ways and there should be different ways to deal with them.

On the first anniversary, the salon is offering a special voucher for hair treatment or colour to 20 ladies following them on Instagram.