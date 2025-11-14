GymNation unveils one-tonne billboard in Dubai, setting a global benchmark

GymNation, the largest gym chain in the Middle East, has unveiled a new Dubai installation that has broken all known weight records for an Out-of-Home (OOH) advertisement.

Weighing in at a staggering one tonne, the billboard was constructed from forty interlocked weight plates - a fitting choice for a fitness brand that’s built its name on strength and accessibility.

According to Rory McEntee, chief marketing officer at GymNation, the company had to “hire in a team of strong, muscle-bound men and women” to safely mount the billboard.

The advert marks the first time a UAE gym has built its own billboard. Health and safety representatives at the company determined that the ad was “so heavy” that perimeter tape had to be installed to seal off the area in case of a wall collapse.

The permanent structure carries a bold message: “The Only Billboard That Needs A Spotter.”

The heavyweight installation was created to launch GymNation’s new “Strongman” class, held every Saturday at 10am at its Mirdif branch. Designed for those who “love to lift big,” the class draws inspiration from the World’s Strongest Man competition and features power-based exercises such as deadlifts, tyre flips, log presses, and farmer’s walks.

Commenting on the engineering triumph, McEntee said: “Advertising in the UAE needed a lift so we took that literally. The result is the world’s heaviest billboard, built to celebrate strength in every form. It was a massive job, spotters were required to put it up, but thankfully no hernias were reported during the installation. The Strongman class has been formulated in collaboration with our expert Fitness Instructors, and members can expect to shift some serious heavy loads - designed to bring out the inner strong man and woman in all of us."

“We strongly advise spectators to remain outside the perimeter tape if they’re passing by or snapping a photo of this heavyweight marketing stunt,” he added.

GymNation’s new Strongman class will run Saturday’s, 10am, at GymNation Mirdif. You can book the class online at GymNation.com.