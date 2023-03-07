Guru Nanak Darbar proudly celebrates Sikh and International Women’s Day successfully for the sixth year

Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 5:22 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 5:32 PM

Since 2017, Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai has been organising Women’s Day, a concept by Dr Bubbles Kandhari, vice chairperson of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai, where women from across the UAE get together to pray for the wellbeing of all mankind, cook free food and distribute food to serve humanity.

The entire sewa is done by women from 4 am to 9 pm.

Vandana Sudhir, wife of Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE was present as the guest of honour during the occasion.

She said: “Women need to take up AI initiatives, be tech savvy and work for gender equality. She also said that more Indian women should be part of the UAE forums where women are involved”.

Mrs UAE World 2022 Pamala Serena, who was the guest of honour during the evening session, said, “We all have the power within us to achieve anything we set our mind to. The size of our goals doesn’t matter, each one is an achievement to be proud of. We are living in the 21st century and the world is moving towards gender equality. This change is necessary and it is required around the world because we all are humans and equal opportunities and respect should be given to everyone. I want women across the globe to realise that no matter our current situation, there is always hope and faith at the end of the tunnel”.

Dr Kandhari said “Woman is an epitome of strength, love, sacrifice and courage. The role of women in today’s world has significantly changed for the better, digitalisation and advancement of technology have provided women with the opportunity to overcome many dominant – cultural - traditional and mobility barriers.”