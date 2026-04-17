Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai celebrates Vaisakhi

Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai celebrated the sacred occasion of Vaisakhi with great fervour, devotion and warmth, as devotees gathered to mark one of the most significant festivals in the Sikh calendar. Vaisakhi, which commemorates the birth of the Khalsa Panth, is a profound reminder of the timeless Sikh values of faith, courage, equality and selfless sewa (service). The occasion was observed with prayer, reflection and a deep spirit of togetherness, as the sangat (community) came together to celebrate this blessed day.

Adding grace to the celebrations, Dr Deepak Mittal, ambassador of India to the UAE, visited Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai along with his wife Dr Alpna Mittal and his mother. He joined the community in offering prayers and conveyed his message of support and good wishes to the Sikh community on the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi.

Dr Mittal said: "On the joyous occasion of Vaisakhi, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the Sikh community in the UAE and across the world. Vaisakhi is a festival of deep spiritual significance, inspiring values of courage, unity, compassion and service to humanity. It was a privilege to visit Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai with my family and join the celebrations on this blessed day."

Dr Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman, Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai, said: "It was heartening to witness the spirit of devotion and togetherness with which the sangat marked this blessed day."

"We were grateful for the Ambassador’s visit and his message of support and good wishes to the Sikh community, which added warmth to the celebrations. We also express our heartfelt gratitude to the UAE rulers and the concerned authorities for their care and constant efforts during this time of uncertainty, which made all communities feel safe, protected and supported. This spirit of reassurance and goodwill truly reflects the values of unity and harmony that define the UAE," he added.