Gulftainer’s Canaveral Cargo Terminal achieves milestone in heavy lift crane operations

The objective of this camp was to provide valuable insights and guidance to visa applicants, enabling them to understand the reasons behind visa rejections and improve their chances of a successful application
GT USA’s Canaveral Cargo Terminal (CCT) was successful in winning a bid to receive and assist in the assembly of one of Liebherr’s largest mobile harbour crane in the US at its terminal. The heavy lift operation took approximately five days, where SAL Heavy Lift, a member of the Jumbo-SAL Alliance, brought the vessel Frauke to port Canaveral in the US.
The project involved multiple pieces of a Liebherr TCC-BOS 14000 crane. One piece set a GT record, weighing 680 metric tonnes, and was tandem lifted using two cranes with a 700 metric tonne safe working load each. Another record was broken as the longest piece of cargo discharged over the quay when CCT discharged the boom of MHC, measuring nearly 350 feet in length. This operation also consisted of supporting the manufacturer assemble the crane’s main components utilising the ship’s gear.
After assembly, the new crane will stay at CCT's facility to support space industry operations at Port Canaveral, Florida.
Luke Richards, managing director of GT US, said: "I was pleased to be joined by the cargo’s owners, shipping line representatives, manufacturers and the Canaveral Port Authority during the heavy lift vessel operations. A substantial amount of meticulous planning was invested by all parties involved to guarantee the safe and efficient unloading of these heavy pieces. Our experienced team demonstrated a hands-on and professional approach, effectively ensuring the safe unloading of all cargo. With the successful completion of this project, we showcase our commitment to improving our capacity and driving operation efficiencies at Canaveral Cargo Terminal and across Gulftainer’s portfolio."
Juan De Jesus, director – technical services at Intermarine, the port captain for this project, said: "A successful transport, discharge and installation operation were achieved due to extensive heavy lift experience and cooperation between SAL crew, Liebherr team and GT USA. Challenges were overcome while making great times and strengthening relationships onboard and ashore. We look forward to continue working with our partners in the future."
Situated on the East Coast of the USA, Gulftainer’s Canaveral Cargo Terminal offers end-to-end niche supply chain and dynamic logistics capabilities for importers and exporters.
The objective of this camp was to provide valuable insights and guidance to visa applicants, enabling them to understand the reasons behind visa rejections and improve their chances of a successful application
The achievement of surpassing 81+GW underscores SgurrEnergy's expertise and commitment to advancing the global transition towards sustainable energy sources
iAccel Gulf Business Incubator (iAccel GBI) collaborates with Accreda to boost skill development and empower professionals in bridging the education-to-employment gap
Candidates to get real-time opportunities to network with industry insiders
A notable highlight of the event was the emphasis on therapies beyond the conventional chemotherapy, such as immunotherapy and photodynamic therapy
Moscow's festivals have evolved into an integral element of the city's urban landscape, providing an excellent chance for visitors to delve into the heart of the city
Production of the new Lotus Eletre delighted guests attending its local debut in Dubai, UAE