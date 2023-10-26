Gulftainer’s Canaveral Cargo Terminal achieves milestone in heavy lift crane operations

The heavy lift operation took approximately five days, where SAL Heavy Lift, a member of the Jumbo-SAL Alliance, brought the vessel Frauke to port Canaveral in the US

GT USA’s Canaveral Cargo Terminal (CCT) was successful in winning a bid to receive and assist in the assembly of one of Liebherr’s largest mobile harbour crane in the US at its terminal. The heavy lift operation took approximately five days, where SAL Heavy Lift, a member of the Jumbo-SAL Alliance, brought the vessel Frauke to port Canaveral in the US.

The project involved multiple pieces of a Liebherr TCC-BOS 14000 crane. One piece set a GT record, weighing 680 metric tonnes, and was tandem lifted using two cranes with a 700 metric tonne safe working load each. Another record was broken as the longest piece of cargo discharged over the quay when CCT discharged the boom of MHC, measuring nearly 350 feet in length. This operation also consisted of supporting the manufacturer assemble the crane’s main components utilising the ship’s gear.

After assembly, the new crane will stay at CCT's facility to support space industry operations at Port Canaveral, Florida.

Luke Richards, managing director of GT US, said: "I was pleased to be joined by the cargo’s owners, shipping line representatives, manufacturers and the Canaveral Port Authority during the heavy lift vessel operations. A substantial amount of meticulous planning was invested by all parties involved to guarantee the safe and efficient unloading of these heavy pieces. Our experienced team demonstrated a hands-on and professional approach, effectively ensuring the safe unloading of all cargo. With the successful completion of this project, we showcase our commitment to improving our capacity and driving operation efficiencies at Canaveral Cargo Terminal and across Gulftainer’s portfolio."

Juan De Jesus, director – technical services at Intermarine, the port captain for this project, said: "A successful transport, discharge and installation operation were achieved due to extensive heavy lift experience and cooperation between SAL crew, Liebherr team and GT USA. Challenges were overcome while making great times and strengthening relationships onboard and ashore. We look forward to continue working with our partners in the future."

Situated on the East Coast of the USA, Gulftainer’s Canaveral Cargo Terminal offers end-to-end niche supply chain and dynamic logistics capabilities for importers and exporters.