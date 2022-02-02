Gulftainer unloads 121-ton, 35 m-long vacuum unit in Iraq

The UAE-based company, Gulftainer recently unloaded a 121 ton, 35m-long vacuum unit at its Iraq container terminal. The unit was shipped via the port of Jebel Ali to Iraq and signals a rebound in port operations around the globe, whose supply chain was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nic Gray, managing director, Gulftainer operations —Iraq, said: “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we have seen a steady uptick in business, with the latest shipment marking a significant turning point for us. Our team worked closely with key customers and the IPA to ensure the seamless shipping and unloading of the vacuum unit.”

“We continue to offer reliable services, fast vessel turnarounds, competitive rates, and rapid customs clearance, among others. With our extensive experience in terminal management, we are on track to meet future growth,” Gray added.