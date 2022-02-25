Gulftainer supports the sustainable development of Saudi ports

Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 1:28 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 1:30 PM

Global port and logistics operator Gulftainer believes that the success achieved at Al Jubail Saudi Port can be replicated. “We have proven that private investment can boost the Saudi ports sector, and we are keen to expand to other ports in the Kingdom. With our extensive experience in terminal management and our focus on reliability, flexibility, efficiency, and sustainability, we have built a strong foundation of global shipping and logistics services at Al Jubail. Our ambition is to duplicate this across other ports and to be a catalyst in the growth of the Kingdom’s trade and economy," said Jason French, group CEO of Gulf Stevedoring Contracting Company, a subsidiary of global port and logistics operator Gulftainer.

He added: “The encouragement of private investment in port infrastructure and services is key to the sustainable development of the Kingdom’s ports.”

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is focused on leveraging the Kingdom’s strategic location to boost its role in connecting the continents of Africa, Asia and Europe. Its unique location, coupled with the Saudi Ports Authority’s recent allocation of $2.4 billion for investment in the development of local ports, means there has never been a better time to invest in the Kingdom.

Gulftainer, a privately owned, independent port management and logistics company based in the UAE, is a prime example of the different investment can make – the Gulf Stevedoring Contracting Company last year invested $50 million to further expand operations at Jubail Commercial Port (JCP) and boost its handling capacity to 1.8 million TEUs.

“Investment is a vital enabling factor for sustainable development in the sector. It not only contributes to promoting Saudi Arabia’s economic growth but also helps develop local services in the ports sector while raising the competitiveness of Saudi ports regionally and globally,” concludes French.

Gulftainer group is committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. With the business-friendly climate and regulatory environment, the group will continue to invest and build on its integrated supply chain network of companies.