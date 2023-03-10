Gulftainer joins shipping and logistics industry leaders at the annual TPM conference

Gulftainer attended the TPM23 trade conference and Joined over 3,500 industry leaders at the conference held last week. Simon Aynsley, chief sales officer at Gulftainer, engaged in insightful sessions to discuss the future of shipping and logistics.

Commenting on the outlook for 2023, Aynsley said: "The industry is recovering from an unprecedented period of growth and disruption where relationships throughout entire supply chains have been challenged. While we are facing new market challenges in 2023, now is a good time for carriers and shippers to collaboratively repair fractured relationships and create confidence and opportunities in the industry's future."

Supply growth is accelerating markedly, with MSI forecasting a 7 per cent fleet growth year-on-year in 2023 and 2024. This has been compounded by new industry regulations relating to emissions that came into force on January 1 (EEXI/CII), leading to increased investment in equipment and port upgrades which Aynsley said have put stakeholders on edge. He commented: "Supply and demand are re-balancing post Covid-19, but despite increased vessel scrapping and replacement of older tonnage due to the new industry emissions regulations, the huge injection of new tonnage over the next two years has created apprehension among all stakeholders."