Gulftainer honoured for its commitment to environmental causes

Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 2:59 PM

Gulftainer, the largest privately owned, independent port management and logistics company in the world, has been honoured with the Emirates Nature-WWF ‘Leaders of Change’ award at the VIP Pledge to ‘Go Beyond the Hour’ event, conducted lately. The ‘Go Beyond the Hour’ initiative called on key government and corporate entities to ambitiously look beyond Earth Hour and make a longer-term commitment to protecting the environment, championing conservation and preserving nature. The closed-door event in the UAE Pavilion attracted VIP guests and esteemed guest speakers including Mohammed Al Bowardi, minister of state for defense and chairman of Emirates Nature-WWF, Mariam Almheiri, minister of climate change and environment, and Razan Al Mubarak, managing director of Emirates Nature-WWF and president of the IUCN.

Peter Richards, CEO, Gulftainer said: “We are pleased to be honoured with this award which demonstrates the company’s long-standing commitment to issues about the environment in which we live. The company has shown that we all have a role to play in protecting the earth and with the unwavering commitment of Gulftainer, the UAE will continue to achieve conservation goals beyond the hour and into the future.”

Gulftainer has long been at the forefront of environmental causes from the famous 'Save the Turtle' campaign in partnership with Emirates Wildlife Society to its philanthropic efforts to assist communities in times of crisis, the company remains committed to the values of respect and commitment to preserving the environment.

Accepting the award for their exceptional efforts in sustainability and commitment to the national environmental agenda, David Casey, COO, Gulftainer, said: “We gratefully accept the ‘Leaders of Change’ award which is a testament to our vision to undertake additional social responsibilities for the betterment of the communities which we serve and society as a whole. Through our commitment to a corporate social responsibility strategy, we will continue to search out more innovative and effective ways to address global issues such as climate change, poverty and disease through our business.”