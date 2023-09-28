Gulftainer explores new horizons for its US and Middle East Terminals during Breakbulk Americas 2023

The showroom's concept, design, and decoration were meticulously curated to pay homage to the history of JAC and its remarkable journey
Gulftainer has concluded its participation in Breakbulk Americas 2023 that was held in Houston, USA between September 26-28. Gulftainer’s attendance this year’s edition aligns with the vision to elevate its position in end-to-end supply chain solutions and integrated trade connections globally.
It was an immense opportunity for Gulftainer’s senior delegation who consisted of Simon Aynsley, chief sales officer, Tim Haas, COO and Luke Richards, managing director of Canaveral Container Terminal operated by Gulftainer, to take part in engaging discussions with customers, prospects and partners about the latest innovative solutions being offered in containerised cargo, project cargo, PCC, bulk, liquid and reefer supply chain.
During the event, Gulftainer showcased its best-in-class solutions in port and terminal operations and third-party logistics activities worldwide, as well as exploring joint venture opportunities in Canaveral terminal on a recently expanded terminal footprint. “This is a priority for Gulftainer as it seeks to expand its footprint in the US," said Aynsley.
The showroom's concept, design, and decoration were meticulously curated to pay homage to the history of JAC and its remarkable journey
These collaborative initiatives continue to underscore the company's unwavering commitment to enhancing global trade forward
The German toys brand, Eltern Aktuell, renowned for its wooden toys, is set to expand into the UAE this November
Interactive sports entertainment and football investment: Shaping the future of sports tourism
The first of its kind in the region, CINESchool, promises to be a memorable learning and networking experience for film students
Gray emphasises the importance of thoroughly evaluating legal representation options, as the UAE's legal market can be competitive and complex
While offering a product that embodies luxurious comfort, Chattels & More also remains committed to ethical and sustainable practices