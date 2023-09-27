Gulftainer enhances trade ties with South China’s freight forwarding sector

Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 8:35 PM

Gulftainer, a leading regional port operator and niche logistics and supply chain solutions provider, recently convened key traders and freight forwarders in Shenzhen, reaffirming its desire to boost trade and logistics ties with the dynamic freight forwarding community of South China.

The meeting was attended by the Shenzhen International Freight Forwarders Association and the Qingdao Logistics Network, where they were acquainted with Gulftainer’s value proposition in its flagship trade gateways in the Northern Emirates of the country, which is Sharjah Container Terminal (SCT) and Khorfakkan Container Terminal (KCT).

In his welcome address to South China’s freight forwarders, Andrew Hoad, chief commercial officer of Gulftainer, said: "Our meeting with the Shenzhen International Freight Forwarders Association and the Qingdao Logistics Network underscores our commitment to nurturing mutually beneficial trade partnerships. With our state-of-the-art supply chain and logistics facilities and strategically situated terminals, Gulftainer is ideally poised to facilitate the seamless movement of cargoes and enhance connectivity between South China and the UAE through Sharjah Container Terminal and Khorfakkan Container Terminals. We firmly believe that this event will pave the way to explore new avenues of growth and reinforce trade relations between our regions."

The discussions centred around the prospects presented by Gulftainer's Momentum Logistics (ML), particularly in warehousing and trucking, serving as integral components of an integrated distribution hub. The meeting resonated with a deep sense of confidence as participants deliberated the resilience of trade volume originating from Shenzhen and the Pearl River Delta region, extending its reach not only to the UAE but also across the Indian Ocean region.

Gulftainer remains a pivotal player in advancing global trade and elevating logistics efficiency. These collaborative initiatives continue to underscore the company's unwavering commitment to enhancing global trade forward.