Gulf Medical University welcomes 1,189 future healthcare professionals

Gulf Medical University (GMU) owned by the Thumbay Group, celebrated a major academic milestone as 1,189 students joined the university this year, and all the undergraduate students donned their white coats and took the professional oath — formally marking their entry into the study and practice of healthcare.

This year’s cohort reflects GMU’s breadth across medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, health sciences, management, and AI in healthcare programmes. The intake includes foundation, diploma, bachelor’s, master’s, internship, and residency programmes, totalling 1,189 students from 111 nationalities since inception.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president, said: “The white coat is a symbol of trust that patients extend to you even before they know your name. At Thumbay Group, our vision is to be the biggest network of Medical Education Centers in the world.

Professor Manda Venkatramana, chancellor of Gulf Medical University, said: “Today’s ceremony is a reminder that competence without compassion is incomplete. The white coat is a daily nudge to listen carefully, act ethically, and keep learning. As you step into labs, clinics, and communities, remember that professionalism isn’t an exam you pass—it’s a habit you practice.”

Students received their coats on stage, recited the professional oath, and were welcomed by faculty and clinical leaders from GMU’s Academic Health System.

The ceremony set expectations for patient-centered care, interprofessional collaboration, research literacy, and responsible use of technology in clinical decision-making.

GMU integrates early clinical exposure, simulation-based training, and research mentoring across its colleges and affiliated teaching sites. The goal is straightforward: graduates who think clearly and communicate honestly, deliver safe and effective care as part of multidisciplinary teams.

Gulf Medical University, Ajman, is one of the region’s finest medical universities in the region. GMU’s education is closely integrated with clinical care and research, supported by an Academic Health System. The Thumbay Healthcare is the largest network of private academic hospitals, clinics, labs, and pharmacies, and includes a wide network of partner training sites, with a total of 3100 beds for Clinical Training.