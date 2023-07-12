Gulf Medical University launches Nafis scholarship programme with 100 per cent tuition coverage for Emirati students

As part of the UAE's 'Projects of the 50' initiative, the Nafis programme seeks to create a strong partnership between the public and private sectors

Published: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 2:52 PM

Gulf Medical University, UAE’s leading private health professions’ institution owned and managed by Thumbay Group, has started a new scholarship as part of the Nafis programme that covers up to 100 per cent of college tuition, registration and fees for all eligible Emirati students, beginning with the admissions in September 2023. These scholarships aimed to empower Emirati students and enhance the competitiveness of UAE's human resources in the healthcare field has received an enrolment of 121 students since its launch.

As part of the UAE's 'Projects of the 50' initiative, the Nafis programme seeks to create a strong partnership between the public and private sectors, driving the nation's development journey and stimulating economic growth. Gulf Medical University fully aligns with these objectives and is dedicated to contributing to the success of the programme.

The scholarships offered by Gulf Medical University cover 100 per cent of the tuition fees for six medical specialisations, including bachelor of nursing sciences, bachelor of pharmacy, bachelor of physiotherapy, bachelor of science in anesthesia technology, bachelor of medical laboratory sciences and bachelor of medical diagnostic imaging sciences. To be eligible for these scholarships, applicants must have completed secondary education and achieved an IELTS score of five or equivalent in the GMU English language test. These scholarships provide Emirati students with equal opportunities to excel in the field of health professions.

Professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor at Gulf Medical University, said: “By collaborating with the Nafis programme, Gulf Medical University aims to support the UAE's vision of Emiratisation in the private sector and meet the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals. The scholarships not only cover financial support but also offer coaching, professional training, mentoring services, and counselling to help the students thrive in their chosen health profession careers. With this opportunity, current and future generations Emiratis will find their own unique path to success and contribute in the collective development of the healthcare sector across the UAE.”

How to apply?

To ensure a smooth application process, Gulf Medical University has established a dedicated committee which is responsible for conducting interviews with prospective candidates and providing detailed information about the admission procedure and requirements. To be considered for these scholarships, aspiring students must indicate their interest in the Nafis Scholarships on the Gulf Medical University's application form. Additionally, they must submit their application for their chosen field of study before the relevant August deadline for the course.

Gulf Medical University encourages Emirati students, both male and female, to take advantage of this remarkable opportunity and embark on a rewarding medical career path. The university's commitment to providing full scholarships and financial rewards is a testament to its mission of empowering the future leaders of the medical field.