Gulf Medical University accelerates students’ innovation at Annual Medical, Art and Science Exhibition

Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 5:47 PM

Gulf Medical University (GMU) concluded its 16th edition of Annual Medical, Art and Science Exhibition (MASE) competition for high school students, which saw the participation of more than 55 schools in six different categories including project, poster, painting, music, poetry, and business idea.

Held Hybrid, more than 1800 students of grades 10, 11 and 12 from across the country had put together approximately 641 exhibits in the project, poster, painting, music, poetry, and business ideas, competing for cash prizes worth Dh30,000 in total, in addition to trophies and certificates. Students from 10, 11 and 12 showcased on site projects and posters, while they participated in an online contest for the remaining four categories such as: paintings, poetry, music, and business idea. The competitions were judged by a panel of leading doctors, professors, and medical science professionals. A total of three winners were declared in each of the six categories by the panel of judges, in addition to an online voting for Viewer’s Choice awards.

Besides this, MASE also introduced a new category for the contest termed as business idea, which invited students from the UAE to submit their innovative solutions. Supporting student thinkers in the community, the business idea category aimed to cultivate new ideas and invite business propositions from students in the healthcare domain. All the participants received huge appreciation and free certificate course from college of Healthcare Management and Economics as a token of acknowledgement for the efforts and formal training into business studies.

Prof Hossam Hamdy, said: “We are proud to offer greater visibility to these incredibly talented UAE-based student community for the 16th edition of the MASE. All the participating schools have really shown a deep understanding of the theme and have responded with incisive and nuanced works. This exhibition and art prize are a significant addition to the health professions learning ecosystem of the UAE, as every year GMU's MASE stimulates the creative talents of young scientists and instills in them an interest in medical and science-based careers. It provides the students a platform to integrate art and scientific thinking and to apply the knowledge and idea to the championship, thereby creating an engagement which inspires the consciousness of future medical and science professionals.”

Out of 641 entries received, Rajaram from Habitat School Ajman (Grade 10), Fiza Attique from India International School, Ajman (Grade 11) and Krishnan Aruldas (Grade 12) from Habitat School Ajman claimed the first place in project making and were awarded cash prizes for their work. Similarly, Zinan Shameel from Al Amana Private School, Sharjah (Grade 10), Fauqia Fatima from New Indian Model School (Grade 11) and Diya Fatima from New Indian Model School Sharjah (Grade 12) secured the first position in poster making competition.

Meanwhile, Shiv Nandha (Grade 10) from Our Own English High School Sharjah, Abigail James (Grade 11) from Our Own English High School Sharjah and Raghad Jahan (Grade 12) from The Model School Abudhabi won the first position in painting competition. Lastly, Saron Satheesh from Our Own English High School Sharjah (Grade 10), Mathew Kurian (Grade 11) from The Emirates National School Abu Dhabi and Anakha Prem (Grade 12) from Habitat School, Ajman wowed the jury with their music skills and acquired the first position. The other three winners in poetry competition included Syeda Afsheen (Grade 10) from Our Own English High School Sharjah, Aysha Nazir (Grade 11) from The Central School Dubai and Clare Francisca (Grade 12) from Global Indian School Ajman. For the Business Ideas segment, Affan Shiji (Grade 10) from Al Amana Private School, Mayur Parthiv (Grade 11) from Gems Millennium School Sharjah and Zahra Ali (Grade 12) from The Westminster School Dubai secured first positions.