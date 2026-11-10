Gulf Business marks 30 years with landmark edition celebrating the region’s rise

About 30 years ago, the Gulf was on the cusp of an economic transformation, and it needed a publication dedicated to telling its business story.

In May 1996, Gulf Business was launched to fill that gap, becoming the region’s first dedicated business magazine. Three decades later, the title is celebrating its milestone anniversary with a special October edition honouring the visionaries, defining moments and ambitions behind the Gulf’s remarkable rise.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum returns to the cover a decade after appearing on the magazine’s 20th anniversary edition. This time, the spotlight falls on Dubai Airport Freezone, also marking 30 years, and its role in connecting Dubai to global markets.

For Ian Fairservice, managing partner and group editor-in-chief of Motivate Media Group, the anniversary recalls a simple but ambitious idea: giving the Gulf’s rapidly expanding business community a publication of its own.

“There wasn't another business magazine covering the Gulf. We took it on,” Fairservice recalled in a special anniversary interview featured in the magazine.

Over three decades, Gulf Business has chronicled the emergence of global aviation hubs, financial centres and world-class infrastructure, alongside the economic crises, technological breakthroughs and bold decisions that reshaped the region.

Its archives now offer something rare: a front-row record of an extraordinary economic transformation.

The anniversary edition brings that history to life.

A 15-page ‘In Their Voices’ feature gathers reflections from more than 20 influential figures, including Sir Tim Clark, Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, Yusuff Ali M A and Dr Azad Moopen.

Other highlights include 30 Companies to Watch, a 30 Under 30 power list, three decades of landmark covers and milestones, and the 2026 Gulf Business Awards. The edition also explores the forces shaping the region’s future, from artificial intelligence to aviation and energy.

But the milestone is about more than looking back.

Earlier this year, Gulf Business unveiled a redesigned GulfBusiness.com, powered by updated technology and a cleaner, mobile-first experience that makes news and analysis more accessible and user-friendly.

The brand now spans daily digital journalism, print, video, events and awards, while maintaining a strong print distribution of 28,000 copies. The anniversary edition is available at leading retail outlets and Emirates First and Business Class lounges, as well as digitally through GulfBusiness.com.

For Fairservice, longevity alone is not the measure of success.

“We don't think about Gulf Business as simply being a magazine,” he said. “Across all the communication platforms, we've got to maintain relevance, which means things will change.”

The platforms have changed. The founding purpose remains: bringing insight, context and a trusted voice to the Gulf’s business community.

The region’s story is far from finished. Gulf Business intends to keep telling it for the next 30 years.

● Read the special anniversary edition: https://issuu.com/motivatepublishing/docs/gulf_business-october_2026



