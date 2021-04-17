KT Network
GSL declares winners for 2021 season

Filed on April 17, 2021

Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club (SGSC) recently hosted the final of its anticipated Rigid Industries Golf Society League (GSL). The event started in November when 15 societies signed up to try and get their hands on the trophy. The final saw the golf teams ‘Societies of Spartans’ and ‘Angry Birdies’ battle it out in the final.

Spartans Golf Society, made up of Captain Adhip Shankar, Namir Al Naimi, Ali Tiwana and Amir Inam, eventually came out on top and saw off the challenge of the Angry Birdies. The Spartans won both the matches on the day. Team International took third place in the event.

Both matches were played in great spirit. As the GSL concluded for another season, SGSC congratulated all participating societies on another successful year. SGSC invited all captains and sponsors back to play in the event.





