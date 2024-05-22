Growth, Energy Development and Global Collaboration Brings GKSD Chairman to Riyadh for World Economic Forum
Strategic insights and key meetings highlight GKSD's participation.
GKSD's presence at the World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh reinforced its commitment to the region's development, especially in energy transition. During the meeting, which was held between April 27 and 30, GKSD's Chairman Kamel Ghribi led the GKSD delegation to the forum, provided insights, and concluded key projects within the energy and health infrastructure sectors.
GKSD's expertise in providing advisory services for sustainable energy projects in healthcare, engineering and construction is unprecedented. Earlier in the year, the GKSD advisory were intimately involved in the advisory of procuring the international management of a public hospital in Iraq to be managed by the acclaimed Italian health centre, Policlinico San Donato.
With new infrastructure comes the question of sustainable energy. GKSD's Green Solutions team, led by Ghribi, was brought to the attention of key stakeholders at the Riyadh WEF, such as H.E. President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq al-Marri, UAE's Minister of Economy, H.E. Mostafa Madbouly, Egypt's Prime Minister, and diplomats from the EU and Gulf countries.
Ghribi expressed: "After engaging in fruitful discussions with world leaders at the WEF Special Meeting in Riyadh, we recognise the immense work that lies ahead. Together with the private sector, we are catalysts in forging the Irreversible Path to Peace and Prosperity that was prominently highlighted here."
The meetings in Riyadh also provided an opportunity for GKSD delegates to participate in working meetings with established partners and industry leaders from the Middle East region.
"We extend our thanks to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for having hosted the Special Meetings highlighting the need for collaboration and establishing trust among the geopolitical sphere but also to emphasise the importance of the right to health and human dignity," concluded Ghribi.