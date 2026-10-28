Growtech Middle East opens in Dubai, spotlighting UAE food security

Growtech Middle East, formerly known as Agra Middle East, opened at Dubai World Trade Centre in its first edition under the new name, with the UAE National Agriculture Centre (NAC), the event’s Strategic Government Partner, and Dubai Municipality leading the opening. The three-day event runs until October 28, 2026 in Hall 8.

Marwan Bin Ghalita, director general, Dubai Municipality, and Sultan Salem Al Shamsi, director general, National Agriculture Centre, opened the show before touring the exhibition floor and meeting exhibitors. The opening builds on NAC’s partnership with Growtech Middle East and reflects the direction set by the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051.

Al Shamsi said, “Farmers first - this is the principle that guides our work, shapes our partnerships, and defines our success. Growtech Middle East brings together technologies and expertise that open up significant opportunities for the agriculture sector. Our role is to connect these capabilities with our farmers’ needs and translate knowledge into practical, economically viable solutions."

Alan Kelly, commercial and strategy director, inD Group, said: "Growtech Middle East brings international expertise and technology to the UAE’s agriculture and food security industry, and opening day has put global providers, government and buyers in the same room. With the UAE National Agriculture Centre as our Strategic Government Partner, we are creating a direct route for proven solutions to reach the UAE market."

The conference programme runs alongside the exhibition across three knowledge platforms: the Future of Food Resilience Summit, the MENA Regenerative Agriculture Summit and free CPD-certified technical seminars.

The summit opened with remarks from Sultan Salem Al Shamsi on placing farmers at the heart of food resilience. He added that the Centre aims for thirty per cent of farms to adopt climate-smart solutions by 2030.

He then joined Dr Tarifa Ajeif AlZaabi, director-general of the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), and Hassan Halaway, group CEO, Elite Agro Holding, for a fireside chat on “The Future of Food Resilience: From Global Dependence to Regional Strength.”

The day’s sessions covered regional farming, farm data, agri-finance, AI-powered food systems and sustainable agriculture in arid regions. Free CPD-certified technical seminars also ran on day one.

On the exhibition floor, exhibitors are showcasing greenhouse technologies, irrigation systems, plant nutrition, agriculture machinery, poultry, livestock and aquaculture.

Engin Er, exhibition director, Growtech Events, said: "This is our first edition as Growtech Middle East, previously Agra ME, and the focus from here is growth: for our exhibitors, for our visitors and for the agriculture and food resilience industry across the region. We are pleased with the turnout on day one and thank our sponsors, exhibitors and visitors for making this edition possible."

Growtech Middle East concludes today with the MENA Regenerative Agriculture Summit, organised in collaboration with Event Impact Partner Goumbook, focusing on soil health, resource efficiency and climate resilience.

For more information, visit the official website: https://emiratesagriculture.ae/nac