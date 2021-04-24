KT Network
Logo
 
HOME > KT Network

Growing the local vegan community

Filed on April 24, 2021

Upfield Professional, the Foodservice division of Upfield behind the brand Flora Plant, sponsored the first-ever vegan category at this year’s Emirates Salon Culinaire,  a series of culinary competitions open to professional chefs, pastry chefs, cooks and bakers, judged by prominent chefs worldwide.

Upfield Professional launched the vegan category referred to as the ‘Flora Plan Four Plates Vegan Dessert Category’. It aims to promote the use of plant-based dairy alternatives to help local chefs and bakers meet the increasing demand for plant-based food. “We hope the dishes created by chefs will give others the confidence to use more plant-based food in their menus,” says Marwan Abidaoud, Upfield North Africa and Middle East corporate lead chef.





ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Network
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210424&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429490&Ref=AR&profile=1927 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 