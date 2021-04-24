Growing the local vegan community

Upfield Professional, the Foodservice division of Upfield behind the brand Flora Plant, sponsored the first-ever vegan category at this year’s Emirates Salon Culinaire, a series of culinary competitions open to professional chefs, pastry chefs, cooks and bakers, judged by prominent chefs worldwide.

Upfield Professional launched the vegan category referred to as the ‘Flora Plan Four Plates Vegan Dessert Category’. It aims to promote the use of plant-based dairy alternatives to help local chefs and bakers meet the increasing demand for plant-based food. “We hope the dishes created by chefs will give others the confidence to use more plant-based food in their menus,” says Marwan Abidaoud, Upfield North Africa and Middle East corporate lead chef.