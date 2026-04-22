Greenfield Marine Technologies develops AI platforms to support maritime operations amid regional uncertainty

As regional uncertainty continues to affect global shipping activity, maritime operators are placing greater focus on safety, coordination and real-time visibility across fleets.

Abu Dhabi-based Greenfield Marine Technologies said it is working with shipowners and operators through digital platforms designed to support onboard processes and improve communication between vessels and shore teams.

The company’s platforms, Shiparc.ai and VoyageIQ.ai, are used for safety reporting, crew engagement and operational monitoring, with a focus on improving day-to-day decision-making in more complex operating environments.

Industry participants note that during periods of disruption, consistent communication and access to real-time data become critical for maintaining operational control, prompting wider adoption of digital tools across fleets.

"During times like these, the maritime industry needs more than software. It needs reliability, responsiveness and practical support," said Abhay Nimbalkar, founder and CEO of Greenfield Marine Technologies.

The company added that operating from the UAE provides access to established maritime infrastructure and connectivity, which continue to support uninterrupted shipping and logistics activity across the region.