GreenCoin AI (GRC) hits P2PB2B exchange and is now available in Dubai

By Kelin Dillon Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 10:26 AM Last updated: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 10:28 AM

For burgeoning cryptocurrencies gaining listings on top exchanges is an imperative aspect of consumer attainability and subsequent growth. It also brings its platforms and offerings to our market here in the UAE.

For up-and-coming crypto space GreenCoin.AI (GRC), the platform’s own proprietary solar-powered GRC coin has found a new home on one of the world’s leading exchanges: P2PB2B, and is now readily available in the Middle East.

Similarly hosting 200-plus of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, GreenCoin.AI (GRC)’s sustainable GRC coins are in the good company upon its new Dec. 30 listing on P2PB2B – a move that will be later backed by further placement on other renowned exchanges. Now, the impact of GreenCoin.AI (GRC)’s ‘burn-to-earn’ methodology, which sees members accumulate cryptocurrency through burning calories and working out with the platform's proprietary artificial intelligence technology, can be tracked in real-time across the P2PB2B exchange, the value of which is only set to grow as the GreenCoin.AI (GRC) member base expands.

While encouraging consumers to partake directly in the platform via physical exertion, the new P2PB2B listing will similarly allow people to partake in the GreenCoin.AI (GRC) ecosystem through the simple purchasing of GRC coins on the exchange. Considering the anticipated scaling of GreenCoin.AI (GRC) upon its first quarter 2022 debut as it taps into the $4.5 trillion fitness market and its accompanying participants, buy-in users and ‘burn-to-earn’ devotees alike will ultimately benefit from the platform’s expected upward trajectory.

“Using the commodity of human-generated energy, we are able to improve the fitness of our community while at the same time rewarding them with GRC coins that will grow in value as the community grows,” said Dr Newton Howard, co-founder of GreenCoin.AI (GRC).

The debut of the full GreenCoin.AI (GRC) platform, which will utilise state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and an upcoming line of fitness equipment to track its users’ efforts, is set to launch within the first quarter of 2022 bringing physical and financial success to global consumers along with it.

This article is provided for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice. All investments involve the risk of loss. Any reference to an investment’s past or potential performance is not, and should not be construed as, a recommendation or as a guarantee of any specific outcome or profit.

Any predictions expressed in this article are based on simulated or hypothetical performance results that have certain inherent limitations. Unlike the results shown in an actual performance record, these results do not represent actual trading. Also, because these trades have not been executed, these results may have under-or over-compensated for the impact, if any, of certain market factors, such as lack of liquidity. Simulated or hypothetical trading programs, in general, are also subject to the fact that they are designed with the benefit of hindsight. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to these being shown.