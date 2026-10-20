Greenback Capital chairman Amardeep Sharma wins Banking Excellence award in London

Amardeep Sharma, founder and chairman of Dubai International Financial Centre-based Greenback Capital Limited, has received the Excellence in Banking & Finance award at the Indo-European Business Forum (IEBF) Awards 2026, held at the House of Lords in London.

The award was presented during the 14 October gathering, which brought together senior British political figures, diplomats, financial professionals and business leaders from India, the United Kingdom and Europe.

The awards ceremony was hosted by the Indo-European Business Forum, with the Rt Hon Baroness Verma announcing the honours and Kanishka Narayan MP, Britain's minister for artificial intelligence, participating in the presentations.

Sharma's recognition draws attention to the international careers of financial professionals operating from Dubai, where investment firms serve increasingly interconnected regional and global markets.

A former banker who began his professional career with ICICI Bank in 2001, Sharma has worked across multiple jurisdictions, including India, Oman, Indonesia, Colombia and the UAE. His experience encompasses corporate banking, investment banking, investment advisory and capital-related transactions.

He later established Greenback Capital Limited in the DIFC, building a business focused on investment management, advisory services and access to international financial opportunities.

Greenback Capital has been regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority since June 2021. Its authorised activities include managing assets, managing collective investment funds, advising on financial products and arranging investment transactions.

The IEBF programme highlighted Sharma's transition from international banking to investment entrepreneurship and his approach to investing alongside clients in the strategies he offers.

The recognition also comes at a time when cross-border investment relationships and access to internationally diversified financial opportunities remain important considerations for investors and financial institutions operating from the Gulf.

The London gathering included discussions on economic cooperation and the evolving India–UK commercial relationship, against the backdrop of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between the two countries.

The awards formed part of a broader programme recognising achievements across finance, business leadership, international real estate, renewable energy, healthcare, culture and community service.

Other recipients included singer Kanika Kapoor, who received the India–UK Cultural Ambassador Award; Sanfran Group director Santosh Mishra; and renewable energy entrepreneur Sandip Sali.

Founded by Vijay Goel, the Indo-European Business Forum provides a platform for policymakers, investors and business leaders to strengthen international commercial relationships.

Sharma's recognition adds an international accolade to his professional record and places a Dubai-based investment executive among the business leaders honoured at this year's London gathering.