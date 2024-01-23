Green Art Expo 2024 advocates recycling through diverse artistic perspectives

Published: Tue 23 Jan 2024, 5:06 PM

Green Art Expo 2024 — The third installment of Green Abu Dhabi, continues its mission initiated in 2010 to address environmental concerns. Suhail Jashanmal, an artist and producer, formed a coalition in 2010 and 2013, focusing on mangrove health and initiating a pilot programme with the government and private sector. Aligned with the UAE government's COP 28 focus in 2023, Green Art Expo 2024 emphasises recycling as a crucial challenge. The event aims to raise awareness of individual waste footprints to simplify recycling efforts.

Generations – An Art Exhibit about our contrasting perspectives on Sustainable Development is curated with contributions from eleven artists of diverse backgrounds, including two Emirati, one Omani, three Indian, one Austrian, one American, and one British artist, the exhibition explores perspectives on the UAE's growth and sustainability. Inspired by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's quote, “He who does not know his past cannot make the best of his present and future, for it is from the past that we learn”, this curated statement encourages public action. Funds generated through merchandise sales and art purchases will support a one-year pilot recycling programme in partnership with universities. Community engagement, as witnessed in Green Abu Dhabi 1 and 2, is crucial for the success of Green Art Expo 2024.

Green Art Expo 2024, a project of Link Design General Trading LLC led by Suhail Jashanmal, builds upon the success of Green Abu Dhabi I and II. Suhail Jashanmal serves as both an artist and the curator/producer for Green Art Expo 2024. The initiative is supported by the Indian Embassy of Abu Dhabi and Manarat Al Saadiyat, a creation of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi.

Venue: Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Time: Daily from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm until February 22, 2024

Visit: www.greenabudhabi.org