GreatList sets out to spotlight Dubai as the world’s gastronomic capital

International restaurant guide GreatList, known for its deep expertise across the global F&B industry, has launched GreatList Sessions, an ambitious culinary initiative designed to highlight Dubai as the world’s gastronomic capital.

The company organised the first and largest overseas showcase of Dubai’s ten most celebrated chefs — recognised by Michelin, Gault&Millau, The World’s 50 Best MENA, The Best Chef Awards, and GreatList to connect cultures through food and offer global audiences a deeper understanding of the UAE’s diverse culinary identity.

The tour kicked off in Moscow, marking the debut of a large-scale international showcase in one of Dubai’s top ten tourist markets. Dubai’s leading restaurants hosted immersive, week-long, sold-out pop-ups, giving diners a true taste of the city’s culinary innovation while making its vibrant F&B landscape more accessible to international audiences. The initiative achieved record-breaking visibility with coverage in over 400 publications, four national television features, and a total media reach exceeding 45 million, delivering impactful media value that further strengthens Dubai’s reputation as a hub for cross-cultural collaboration.

GreatList introduced diners to the depth, originality, and diversity of Dubai’s dining scene, reflecting the culinary creativity of more than 200 nationalities that call the city home. The project brought together some of Dubai’s most celebrated restaurants — Gerbou, HANU, Bayt Mariam and Sufret Mariam, Moonrise, Row on 45, Signor Sassi, BOCA, Takahisa, and Jun’s — showcasing the full spectrum of Dubai’s dining culture, from contemporary Middle Eastern and Asian cuisine to modern interpretations of global gastronomic traditions.

Alexander Sysoev, founder of GreatList, said: "GreatList is proud to showcase the exceptional talent driving Dubai’s contemporary food culture. This project has become a bridge between the UAE and other culinary destinations, connecting chefs and ideas while highlighting Dubai’s role as one of the world’s most dynamic gastronomic capitals. We aim to inspire future travelers to explore the city more deeply through its chefs, flavors, and spirit. It’s an important step in connecting the best minds in the industry and strengthening collaboration across borders."

Beyond international recognition, GreatList is also committed to supporting the UAE’s F&B ecosystem and nurturing the next generation of homegrown culinary talent. In October, the first GreatList by Alexander Sysoev Scholarship was awarded in partnership with the Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. The annual scholarship honours outstanding students completing their Certificate in Culinary Arts, granting full and partial tuition awards to help them advance their studies and become the future heroes of Dubai’s restaurant industry. This reflects GreatList’s long-term mission to empower emerging chefs and elevate the standards of the UAE’s culinary and hospitality sectors.

The UAE’s gastronomy market is projected to reach $50.21 billion by 2033, driven by the country’s thriving tourism sector, world-class dining infrastructure, and growing global recognition of Dubai as a culinary hub. GreatList’s overseas showcase contributes directly to this momentum — positioning UAE chefs and restaurants on the global stage while opening new avenues for collaboration and cultural exchange.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its global footprint to Shanghai, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Singapore, while continuing to support the local F&B ecosystem and the development of homegrown talent in the UAE.

For more information about GreatList, please visit: greatlist.ae