GWM partners with Asia Cup 2025 as official automotive partner, showcasing the Haval H9

In partnership with its UAE distributor, Al Naboodah Group, GWM has taken the role of Official Automotive Partner of Asia Cup 2025, showcasing its spirit of innovation and adventure at one of the region’s biggest cricket tournaments while reinforcing its presence in the Middle East.

Marking its debut in cricket sponsorship, GWM is showcasing the flagship Haval H9 SUV at one of the region’s most-watched tournaments, reinforcing its growing presence in the Middle East and connecting with millions of fans worldwide.

“Our partnership with the Asia Cup 2025 reflects our vision of connecting with people through shared passions,” said Sunny Bhat, director of sales and marketing at Great Wall Motor Middle East. “We believe in pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks, and this collaboration embodies that spirit. Through this platform, we aim to inspire millions and reinforce our commitment to growth, excellence, and community engagement.”

As part of the collaboration, GWM and Al Naboodah are featuring the Haval H9 SUV across key venues with bold on-ground branding, engaging fan activations, and exclusive showcases. Designed for families and built for adventure, the H9 blends advanced technology, strong performance, and modern design; qualities that align with the energy of cricket and resonate with younger audiences.

With a legacy of over 65 years, Al Naboodah Group has been central to expanding GWM’s UAE footprint, recognized for its reliability and extensive service network.

This milestone partnership underscores the shared vision of GWM and Al Naboodah: driving growth, deepening community connections, and inspiring adventure through sport.