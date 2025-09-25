  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 25, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 3, 1447 | Fajr 04:51 | DXB clear.png34.1°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

GWM partners with Asia Cup 2025 as official automotive partner, showcasing the Haval H9

Connecting performance engineering with the energy of the Asia Cup

Published: Thu 25 Sept 2025, 5:41 PM

Top Stories

UAE bans AI misuse of national symbols, public figures without approval

UAE bans AI misuse of national symbols, public figures without approval

UAE researches AI use in cloud seeding for precise rain enhancement

UAE researches AI use in cloud seeding for precise rain enhancement

KT+150 announced: 150 names you need to know

KT+150 announced: 150 names you need to know

In partnership with its UAE distributor, Al Naboodah Group, GWM has taken the role of Official Automotive Partner of Asia Cup 2025, showcasing its spirit of innovation and adventure at one of the region’s biggest cricket tournaments while reinforcing its presence in the Middle East.

Marking its debut in cricket sponsorship, GWM is showcasing the flagship Haval H9 SUV at one of the region’s most-watched tournaments, reinforcing its growing presence in the Middle East and connecting with millions of fans worldwide.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Novak Djokovic's 'tennis dad' Nikola Pilic dies aged 87

thumb-image

Apple opens fifth store in UAE; first in Al Ain

thumb-image

Why Is Laughing Contagious? Discover the Science!!

thumb-image

Jimmy Kimmel gets standing ovation upon return with emotional monologue

thumb-image

Legendary former players to attend NBA Abu Dhabi Games

 

“Our partnership with the Asia Cup 2025 reflects our vision of connecting with people through shared passions,” said Sunny Bhat, director of sales and marketing at Great Wall Motor Middle East. “We believe in pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks, and this collaboration embodies that spirit. Through this platform, we aim to inspire millions and reinforce our commitment to growth, excellence, and community engagement.”

As part of the collaboration, GWM and Al Naboodah are featuring the Haval H9 SUV across key venues with bold on-ground branding, engaging fan activations, and exclusive showcases. Designed for families and built for adventure, the H9 blends advanced technology, strong performance, and modern design; qualities that align with the energy of cricket and resonate with younger audiences.

With a legacy of over 65 years, Al Naboodah Group has been central to expanding GWM’s UAE footprint, recognized for its reliability and extensive service network.

This milestone partnership underscores the shared vision of GWM and Al Naboodah: driving growth, deepening community connections, and inspiring adventure through sport.