Great Place to Work ME lists GCC’s best workplaces

Published: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 8:56 AM Last updated: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 9:18 AM

Great Place to Work, a global research, training and consultancy firm that recognises and ranks organisation in over 60 countries worldwide on the basis of working conditions, revealed three lists of ‘Best Workplaces in the GCC for the Year 2022’ on May 31.

The three lists acknowledged the work done by organisations in pharmaceuticals and healthcare, technology and retail sectors and revealed the top 10, 15 and five lists respectively.

All the organisations named share a commitment of working diligently in bridging the gaps, transforming cultures and evolving into being preferred places of work. The best organisations in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare sector include Servier, Amgen, Aida Holdings Fakeeh University Hospital, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Lean Business Services, AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals, MSD, Medtronic Meta FZ-LLC and Eli Lilly.

In the category of technology, the top organisations include Cisco, Oyo, Akamai Technologies Limited, ShortPoint, Omni Clouds, Solutions by STC, Coberg Technologies, Talabat, Safe Decision, Seidor MENA, Ingram Micro, Jahez international, Redington Gulf, Mekdam Holding Group and Checkout.com.

The best workplaces in the retail sector include The One, SARA Group, Chalhoub Group, AutoWorld and L’Occitane.