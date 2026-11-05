GRB Dairy Foods appoints M.H. Enterprises as UAE distributor

GRB, a leading Indian food and dairy brand, has appointed M.H. Enterprises LLC as its distributor in the UAE to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and expand access to its products.

The appointment reflects both companies’ commitment to developing a strong, sustainable business partnership and responding to the growing demand for quality Indian food products among consumers in the UAE.

Sharath Kalvala, CEO of MHE, said: "We are delighted to partner with GRB, a brand renowned for its strong heritage, trusted quality, and diverse portfolio. What excites us most is GRB’s ability to address every consumption occasion and channel through its well-designed Price Pack Architecture, extensive range of categories, SKUs, and pack sizes. From traditional retail and fast-growing q-commerce platforms to food service, ambient and frozen bulk packs, and convenient single-serve offerings for the blue-collar segment, GRB delivers solutions for every consumer need. Combined with its commitment to quality and impactful consumer-focused marketing, we see tremendous opportunities to build the brand and create long-term value across the UAE market."

Bala Karthik, director of GRB, added: "The UAE is an important market as GRB expands internationally. Appointing MHE as our distributor will strengthen our market presence and help us serve customers more effectively. We are confident that MHE’s local expertise and commitment to brand building will contribute significantly to our growth."

Imran Basha, vice president – international business at GRB, commented: "Our international strategy focuses on partnering with capable distributors who share our vision for long-term development. MHE brings valuable market expertise and customer engagement capabilities. We look forward to expanding GRB’s reach, strengthening distribution, and creating new growth opportunities across the UAE."

The partnership will focus on improving product availability, expanding distribution and strengthening relationships with retailers and trade partners, establishing a foundation for sustainable growth and long-term brand development.

This appointment reinforces GRB’s international expansion strategy and highlights the importance of strong local partnerships in developing key global markets.