Gravity iLabs, University of Wollongong Dubai unveil UAE's first AI Strategy Lab

From left: Payyazhi Jayashree, dean of faculty of UOWD; Ridwaan Jadwat, Australian ambassador to the UAE; Mohamed-Vall Mohamed-Salem Zein, president, UOWD; Kailash Krishnamurthi, founder and CEO, Gravity iLabs; Stephen Hayes, chairman of Gravity iLabs; and Bryony Hilless, consul general of Australian Consulate in Dubai.

Gravity iLabs Technology LLC, pioneers in AI-powered vision realisation platform for leaders, has entered a strategic partnership with the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD), as part of the company’s commitment to shaping the UAE’s digital future through innovation and cutting-edge solutions.









This partnership aims to drive real AI adoption across leadership in academia and industry, focusing on integrating advanced AI solutions into education, workforce development, and strategic decision-making.

The partnership will also include the creation of the region’s first AI Strategy Lab — the .DOT ZERO, a groundbreaking step in shaping the future of AI-driven innovation. A business focused innovation lab integrating strategy, technology & execution to empower organizations and their leaders with cutting-edge solutions serving as a hub for transformative AI solutions.

Gravity will also co-design practical experiences for UOWD MBA students, through industry applications in AI-driven business transformation, to prepare leaders for the demands of the digital age. “This partnership allows us to provide UOWD students with practical AI experience and leadership training to prepare them for the future,” said Professor Mohamed-Vall M. Salem Zein, president of UOWD. Kailash Krishnamurthi, founder and CEO of Gravity iLabs, added: “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with UOWD in this transformative partnership, as we work together to empower and inspire the next generation of AI-driven leaders and innovators”

The UAE is rapidly emerging as a global hub for AI innovation, with a strong focus on integrating cutting-edge technologies across industries. The nation's commitment to AI is driving transformative advancements, positioning it as a leader in the digital future.