Grani Marmo Classic sets the tone for future with ncew corporate identity

The new logo features a modern, luxurious design coupled with clean lines, a creative font, and a black and gold colour scheme that reflects the company's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction while reinforcing the brand's modern outlook

Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 4:25 PM

Grani Marmo Classic (GMC), a leading supplier of natural and engineered stone for interior design and construction projects in the GCC region, today unveiled a new bold and unifying corporate identity, complete with a fresh new logo.

The new logo features a modern, luxurious design coupled with clean lines, a creative font, and a black and gold colour scheme that reflects the company's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction while reinforcing the brand's modern outlook. It features an elegant geometric shape that is inspired by slabs of marble, the solidness of materials and the timeless beauty of GMC’s exclusive range of stones.

The launch of the new corporate identity comes on the heels of GMC’s overarching vision to deliver world-class client experiences and signals the brand’s evolution into a new era that is marked by renewed strategic ambitions, which among other things includes entering new markets, the launch of new products and services and reaching wider audiences in the region.

Speaking of the newly launched corporate identity, Subodh Shah, managing director at GMC, said: “As we continue to build a robust presence in the UAE and the wider GCC region, we have taken calibrated steps to mark an important transformation in our journey. This began with looking at our existing position and assessing where we want to be in the next few years."

He added, “With this brand overhaul, marking a new page in our history, we look forward to staying true to our brand ethos of evolving constantly to meet the needs of our existing customers and transcend new boundaries. We’re proud to launch our new corporate identity that is backed by our key stakeholders and believes it will help us carve out a niche in our industry in the long run.”

GMC’s new corporate identity will be rolled out across all its communication channels, including its website, social media, and marketing materials—providing customers with a cohesive brand experience across all platforms.

Since its inception in 2014, GMC has been providing natural materials such as marble, granite, quartzite, onyx, travertine, and limestone, among others to architects, builders, and designers. The company specialises in creating custom designs, fabrication, and installation of countertops, flooring, and cladding across a wide range of commercial and residential applications and has successfully maintained a strong focus on sustainability and ethical business practices.

GMC’s team of highly skilled professionals comes with extensive experience in the marble and stones industry and includes experienced architects, designers, engineers, and skilled craftsmen, who are dedicated to delivering exceptional quality and craftsmanship every step of the way.

To ensure the highest level of precision and efficiency, the company also uses state-of-the-art technology and equipment as well as sources its materials from some of the world's most renowned quarries.

For more information about GMC’s new corporate identity, product suite, and services, visit https://marmoclassic.ae/.