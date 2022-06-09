Goodyear expands its footprint in the UAE

The newly opened retail outlet in Mussafah will provide high-quality Goodyear tires and tire services to customers

Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 3:28 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 4:18 PM

Goodyear and Tire.ae recently launched a brand-new tire and services outlet in Mussafah. The facility marks an expansion of operations in the UAE for the global tire manufacturer, and reinforces the commitment of Goodyear and its partners to offer quality mobility products and services to drivers across the UAE. The new distribution centre will provide a comprehensive choice of passenger car tires and a full suite of services, including fitting, inspection, replacement and wheel balancing, to serve the UAE’s goal of enabling safer driving on the roads.

Khaled Arafa, general manager, Goodyear Middle East and Africa, said: "Goodyear grows in our commitment to deliver best-in-class mobility technology and driving experience for all the UAE drivers. This partnership is another testament to our confidence in our local partners and reflects our joint mission to ensure that all drivers in the UAE are availed the opportunity of a safer and smoother driving experience for themselves and their passengers.”

Tire.ae, an established automobile service enterprise in the UAE, believes the new centre will give car owners in the nation’s capital and beyond the optimum tire choice for higher performance. Rouhalla Rezaei, owner and group CEO, Tire.ae, said: "As an established tire retail seller in the UAE, this collaboration with Goodyear and Swaidan Trading has unearthed a great opportunity for our business expansion in the UAE. The new, state-of-the-art facility allows greater convenience to car owners for the purchase of high-quality tires and other automotive services."

Ajit Kumar, COO at Swaidan Trading and Al Naboodah Commercial Group, said: “Throughout our partnership with Goodyear, there has been a strong commitment to all our drivers – safer and smoother drives. With the opening of the new distribution centre, there is an opportunity to double down on this promise and expand our reach by offering increased convenience."